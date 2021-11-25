AEW Battle of the Belts announced; Black Friday Rampage card set

The promo for the upcoming show featured all the current champions in the company, namely the AEW World Champion Hangman Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers, and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

No matches for the show have been confirmed but going by the theme, we expect all the existing belts will be defended, much like WWE’s tradition of Night of Champions/Clash of Champions.

Are you ready for a battle, Charlotte?



See you on January 8th on @TNTDrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QvVjHVOcKj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 25, 2021

Multiple matches for Friday’s AEW Rampage have also been announced which is being touted as a special Black Friday edition.

Tony Schiavone pointed out during the “Friendsgiving” segment that Riho was never actually eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out PPV in September and hence she’s obligated to receive a match against the women’s champion, Britt Baker.

AEW President Tony Khan then called this match a Black Friday Deal Match where if Riho can defeat the champion, she’ll receive a title shot.

Daniel Garcia is having momentums in AEW and he will receive another great opponent in Eddie Kingston. Also, former Undisputed Era members from WWE NXT will team up for a tag team action. The full card for this week’s Rampage goes as follows:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho (Black Friday Deal Match – If Riho wins, she gets a title match against Baker)

* Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

In more news from the promotion, Thunder Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter in this week’s AEW TBS Title Tournament quarterfinals match. She is set to face Jade Cargill in the semifinals.

Rebel and Women’s World Champion Britt Baker attempted to get involved in the match as Rebel had the ref’s attention while Hayter held Rosa from behind. Baker wanted to deliver a thrust kick but she accidentally landed it on Hayter. Rosa was thus able to get the pin-fall win.

.@thunderrosa22 is one step closer to becoming the inaugural TBS Women's Champion as she advances to the semifinals - Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ss2piO5iGW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite will feature the concluding quarterfinals match for the TBS Title Tournament as Kris Statlander takes on Ruby Soho. The winner of this match will face Nyla Rose in the other semifinal match.