AEW Dynamite (9/9/21) results and recap: Bryan Danielson confronts Kenny Omega

Also on the weekly programme that took place at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, the main event featured the hometown favorite, Jon Moxley.

Check out the recap and results from the September 8 episode of AEW Dynamite:

– Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black in WWE) defeated Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust in WWE) in the opening contest. Black botched his Wheel kick finisher and accidentally hit Dustin in the shoulder but he still managed to get the pin-fall victory.

– In backstage segments, The Lucha Brothers and Miro celebrated their title wins from All Out.

– CM Punk thanked Darby Allin, Sting, and all the fans present at All Out where he beat Allin in his returning match. As Punk wondered what’s next for him, AEW commentator Taz interrupted and told him to leave Team Taz members out of his mouth.

Punk told Taz that he never brought them up in the first place. Taz said he’s heard Punk brought up Hobbs and Starks in recent interviews and he needs to stop it. Punk told Taz to send him Ricky Starks, Hook, and PowerHouse Hobbs. He ended the segment with a Taz catchphrase, “Beat me if you can, survive if I let you.”

.@CMPunk will definitely get under the skin of @OfficialTAZ with that one - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/oudQtnHVDN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

– AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker wasn’t impressed by Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott in WWE who won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to become the new number-one contender for Women’s Title). Britt told Ruby to run away to catering where she spent the last 4 years of her life (mocking Ruby's WWE career).

– PowerHouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin in a singles contest by planting him with a Spinebuster.

– MJF was upset about losing his match at All Out against Chris Jericho. MJF claimed that he defeated Chris Jericho fair and square but the biased referee restarted the match.

MJF then blasted the Cincinnati crowd by saying that this is the biggest dumpster fire in the midwest. MJF went on to mock Brian Pillman Jr’s sister who was sitting in the crowd.

.@the_mjf, you probably pissed off the wrong lady in the crowd 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ObjG42jMZi — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021

Pillman Jr. came out and said this city breeds badasses like his father and Jon Moxley. MJF then mentioned Pillman Jr's drug-addicted and also stated that she should have aborted him.

MJF and Pillman Jr. then got into a brawl. Griff Garrison came out and tried to help Pillman Jr, but they were taken out by MJF and Wardlow.

– Ruby Soho defeated Jamie Hayter (with Britt Baker and Rebel) in her debut match at AEW Dynamite with her Eat, Defeat to the jaw maneuver. Britt Baker and Rebel attacked Soho once the match was done but Riho and Kris Statlander came out to even the odds.

Hoping @realbrittbaker has a better bedside manner at her day job 🦷 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/up8qs2PTmH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021

– The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears and FTR with Wardlow and Tully Blanchard defeated The Dark Order's John Silver, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson with 5, 10, and Colt Cabana. Spears hit a Death Valley Driver on Silver for the win. After the match, Dark Order got into an argument and started blaming each other for the loss.

– Brian Pillman Jr. informed that AEW President Tony Khan booked him in a match against MJF at AEW Grand Slam on September 22nd. The Acclaimed then mocked Pillman Jr. as they were booked for a segment on this Friday’s Rampage.

– The Elite called out their newest member: Adam Cole who called out Tony Schiavone a nerd and threatened to beat his a** if he ever looked at Britt Baker the wrong way. Cole seemed pleased for being The Elite before informing about his first match on AEW Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian, next week.

Bryan Danielson interrupted the segment as he wanted a match against Kenny Omega. Bryan claimed Omega was scared of him as The Elite attacked Bryan. But Christian Cage, Frankie Kazarian, and the Jurassic Express came out to make the save.

– Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) defeated Minoru Suzuki in the main event match. Following some big right hands, Mox connected with the Paradigm Shift finishing maneuver to get the clean pin-fall win. Mox celebrated the win with his hometown crowd to send the show off-air.

An eye for an eye...or in this case, a bite for a bite #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1cce3Vb65N — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021