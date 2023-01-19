AEW Dynamite: Heel-turn teased; Major match announced and more

As seen in the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was standing in her current tag team partner Toni Storm's corner for the latter's match against Willow Nightingale. Storm got the win over the babyface star with a roll-up.

Soon after the match bell rang, Saraya pounced on Willow as Storm joined her to the shock of everyone in attendance. The commentary team also took time to understand what really was happening in the ring.

As the sneak attack continued, it prompted Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott in WWE) to make the save for Willow. Soho helped Willow get back on her feet while Saraya and Toni Storm retreated from the ring and they broke into laughter over their actions.

The heel turn which is yet to be confirmed comes after Saraya neglected Hikaru Shida for picking Storm as her tag team partner to come up short in a tag team match against Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, last week.

#ToniStorm picks up the win, but @Saraya wastes no time in attacking @willowwrestles after the bell! Thankfully @realrubysoho was able to intervene in time, but what have we just seen from Saraya and Toni Storm? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MHO8xaxU1D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

In another interesting development from Dynamite, former WWE Superstar and Total Divas star cast member Summer Rae was seen, backstage during Dynamite, commencing the speculations about whether she's onboard to join the AEW.

Since retiring from WWE in-ring competition in 2017, the former WWE Diva, real-name Danielle Moinet never signed with any other wrestling promotions. For a one-off occasion, she was seen participating in the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 edition, last year.

Next week, AEW will visit the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, for January 25, 2023, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite and one of the main events of the night has been booked in the form of Bryan Danielson and vs. Brian Cage.

The AEW World Champion MJF wants to stop Bryan's winning streak and he was the one to ask Cage for the match and break Danielson's arm. MJF even fired up the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion by slapping him across the face.

Bryan will have to keep up his winning spree intact till February if he wants to get a shot at MJF and his AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a proposed one-hour Iron Man match at AEW Revolution. Last night, Bryan defeated Bandido to get one step closer to the title shot.

Apart from this announcement on Dynamite, a plethora of matches for this week's Rampage was noted as Action Andretti will take on Daniel Garcia while "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will go one-on-one with "All Ego" Ethan Page in the co-main-events.

The full match card for the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

- Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

- Jack Perry vs. Ethan Page

- Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

- Jade Cargill and Leila Grey in action

- Eddie Kingston to appear in a promo