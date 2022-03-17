AEW Dynamite: Huge title change; Matches announced for Rampage

As seen during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa pushed themselves to the limits during their steel cage match over the AEW Women’s Title. Baker sported blood on her face about halfway through the match, bringing non-PG vibes on TV.

By the end of the match, Baker executed an air-raid crash from the top rope, driving Rosa through a large pile of steel chairs. Another big spot of the match saw Rosa pushing Baker down onto another stack of chairs.

The two women eventually brought out thumbtacks to pay homage to their unsanctioned, lights-out match from one year ago. Rosa then brought an end to the match by delivering a Thunder Driver on the thumbtacks to secure the pin-fall win.

Rosa was unsuccessful in capturing the AEW Women’s Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6. Then last week, she defeated Leyla Hirsch to determine the number-one contender for the AEW Women’s World Title. Now with this victory in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas, Rosa has begun her first-ever title reign in AEW.

Over on AEW Dynamite, several matches for AEW’s second weekly show, Rampage have been announced. One of those matches will feature Keith Lee vs. Max Caster.

Lee will have to worry about Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks as the two heels threatened to attack Lee if he keeps showing up on Rampage. Lee backfired by saying that he will leave them laying out, again.

Last week, Keith Lee defeated JD Drake in a singles contest while Christian Cage defeated Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match.

Apart from Keith Lee being in the headliner match, The House of Black will feature in a tag team action. Plus, Leyla Hirsch will get a chance to have some momentums in her corner when she faces Red Velvet.

The full card for the March 18 episode of AEW Rampage (due to the NCAA basketball tournament, Rampage will air at 11:30 pm EST instead of 10 pm) goes as follows:

Keith Lee vs. Max Caster

Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol