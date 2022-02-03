English
AEW Dynamite: Inner Circle Meeting for next week and Rampage card announced

By
Inner Circle try to make a truce among themselves (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, February 3: After weeks of tensions among them, a team meeting for The Inner Circle has been called to go down on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho was the one to announce the segment and he emphasized that attendance is mandatory for all members of the top AEW faction.

As noted, Eddie Kingston’s friendship with Santana and Ortiz has created some issues between them and Jericho. Chris and Eddie don’t really exist on the same page, and Ortiz and Santana are currently stuck in the middle of the beef.

While Inner Circle will try to regroup, another big news for next week is that a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Title will be the main event for the show.

This match was already confirmed, last week after Lance Archer requested that he and Hangman Page could have the Texas Deathmatch stipulation added to their match, which Hangman agreed to.

Archer returned to AEW this past January, attacking Page after his successful title defense against Bryan Danielson. “The Murderhawk Monster” was sidelined for a couple of months due to a concussion and neck injury he suffered during a match against Eddie Kingston.

The February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite stands as follows:

Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Lance Archer

Inner Circle Team Meeting

Several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage have also been announced. A grudge match was previously set between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez after weeks of their ongoing feud.

Now two title matches have also been added to the card. One of those will be contested for the FTW Championship as the champion Ricky Starks defends against Jay Lethal.

Sammy Guevara issued an open challenge for his TNT Title, which was answered by Matt Hardy. Hardy offered that Sammy should face Isaiah Kassidy which the champion agreed to. Afterward, Kassidy promised that he will take the TNT Championship and “might just take his girl [Sammy’s girlfriend Tay Conti], too”.

Adam Cole will also be in action as he takes on Evil Uno this Friday and the top AEW Superstar badly wants to hurt Uno.

That being said, the card for the February 4 episode of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isaiah Kassidy

Evil Uno vs. Adam Cole

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
