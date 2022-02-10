AEW Dynamite: Jericho & Hager tag match, Rosa vs. Martinez and Rampage card announced

After weeks of tumultuous relationship, Chris Jericho will team up with Jake Hagar in a tag team bout against Santana and Ortiz. The match was set up during a meeting session featuring the faction members during last night’s Dynamite.

Ortiz mentioned Eddie Kingston as one of their brothers in arms and that they don’t intend to settle issues using their mouths. So the above-mentioned match was the only way to decide things. Jericho finished the promo as he promised with a beating on Ortiz and Eddie.

Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No-DQ environment will also go down during Dynamite as the feud continues between these two. Martinez cost Rosa her match against Jade Cargill in the AEW TBS Title Tournament on December 29 during the New Year’s Smash episode to start the beef.

Cargill advanced and eventually went on to become the inaugural AEW TBS champion by winning the tournament. Martinez vs. Rosa competed on the February 2 taping of Rampage but Martinez got herself intentionally disqualified in that match.

The current card for the February 16 episode of AEW Dynamite stands as follows:

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hagar

* Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez

No disqualification match

The card for this week’s AEW Rampage has been announced, where top AEW star Bryan Danielson will make an appearance. It’s assumed that he will follow up on his question about Jon Moxley as he offered the latter the idea of creating a stable together.

Hook will be in action as he takes on Blake Li of The Nightmare Factory. This will be the fifth Rampage match for the undefeated superstar who already has wins over Fuego del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solow, and Serpentico.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their titles against Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn while AEW Women’s World Champion will also be in action in a non-title bout.

That being said the card for the February 11 episode of AEW Rampage goes as follows:

* Bryan Danielson speaks

* Hook vs. Blake Li

* The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

* Robyn Renegade vs. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker (non-title match)

AEW Tag Team Championships

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)