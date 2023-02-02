AEW Dynamite: New Champion crowned; TBS Champion reaches major milestone

Last week, the former WWE United States Champion returned to TV via a video package where he told Darby Allin that he was coming for his TNT Championship to culminate in the main event of Dynamite.

Allin's entry into the ring was interesting as he was wearing a hoodie covered in thumbtacks. It was proper attire for the scheduled No Holds Barred Match against Joe as the duo literally tore each other apart.

The bout had several brutal table spots, thumbtacks, and other foreign objects. Allin exposed the wooden floor toward the end of the match and he ultimately planted Joe with a Coffin Drop in the thumbtack hoodie, chairs, and tables.

The wild main event saw Allin cut the ropes after holding the mat to expose the ring. But this would backfire as Joe performed his signature Muscle Buster from the second rope onto the exposed ring to get the pin-fall win.

#AndNEW!!! The King of Television reigns again as @SamoaJoe reclaims the TNT Title, after a BRUTAL match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xtulq2FUlf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

LOOK WHO'S BACK!!!@RealWardlow has his sights firmly set on newly crowned TNT Champ @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PvRu7wHHVj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

Joe's victory moments were short-lived, however after Wardlow returned just after the match and came straight for him. He attempted to put Joe in the Powerbomb Symphony, but the new champ rolled out of the ring in time.

As a result, the behemoth AEW wrestler attacked several security guards as Joe watched safely from the ramp with two belts on his shoulders.

Speaking of champions, AEW TBS Champion hit another milestone in her career following the latest episode of Dynamite where she went through yet another successful championship defense.

Former Baddie member Red Velvet was her opponent on Dynamite who wanted to seek vengeance on Jade but she ultimately failed in her attempt.

50-0!#AndSTILL TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill!!

Who can possibly dethrone her at this point?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Mqx05uY7h2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

The closing moments of the match saw Jade reversing Red Velvet's offense with her finisher to capture her 50th career win in the process. As a result, her career stats now stand 50-0 which is the best in AEW history.

Previously, Jade Cargill made history by becoming the inaugural AEW TBS Champion on January 5, 2022, episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. With that, she also remains the longest-reigning champion in AEW history at 392 days.