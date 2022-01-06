AEW Dynamite: New Champions crowned; Rampage card announced

In one of the major attractions from the night, the two finalists in the TBS Championship Tournament, Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho battled it out to determine the inaugural champion. Cargill won the match to become the first-ever AEW TBS Champion in history.

The final moments of the match saw Mercedes Martinez run down to the ring to attack an already injured Ruby Soho but Thunder Rosa also appeared to neutralize the scene.

Cargill survived a No Future Kick from Soho and executed her Jaded off-the-top-rope finisher to gain the pin-fall win and thereby retain her undefeated streak on AEW TV.

During AEW Dynamite main event bout, Lucha Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) won their first-ever AEW Tag Team Championships when they defeated The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta).

The final moments of the match saw Jungle Boy and Penta El Zero countering moves via quick-paced offenses. Penta went for a made-in-Japan driver but Jungle Boy reversed it and receive the 3-count, out of nowhere to win the titles.

Once the match was over, The Acclaimed, reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) and more teams from the AEW roster appeared on the ramp having their sights set on the tag titles. Christian Cage, the mentor of Jungle Express also came out to congratulate them on the title win.

AEW Rampage card was also announced on this week’s Dynamite. Newly signed AEW star Jake Atlas got his biggest challenge to date as he goes one-on-one against Adam Cole on the show. During his debut match on AEW Dark, Atlas pinned Serpentico.

Just a day ahead of her one-on-one match for the AEW Women’s Championship at Battle For The Belts on Saturday against Riho, Britt Baker will team up with Jamie Hayter to compete against Riho and Ruby Soho in a tag team match.

The potential main event of this week’s Rampage is likely to feature a six-man tag team match as Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz face Daniel Garcia and Team 2point0 in a no DQ, no holds barred match capacity.

This will be a rematch from Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash edition with an added stipulation where Chris Jericho is most likely to make his presence felt due to his recent differences with Garcia, Team 2point0, and Kingston.

The updated card for the January 7 episode of AEW Rampage stands as follows:

Six-man, No DQ, No Holds Barred Match: Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho

Hook vs. Aaron Solo

Jake Atlas vs. Adam Cole