AEW Dynamite: New matches set; Title match announced for Rampage

These two superstars have been booked in a program that is ongoing for over a month. They have previously feuded over the TNT Championship when Sammy Guevara still had the belt around his waist.

Moving on from the title picture, the program would now see two stables going into a battle between Andrade’s stable, The Andrade Family Office, and Darby’s mates namely Sting and The Hardy Boyz.

today you did not win the match but you looked better than your rivals and you shine more with a leader like me than with @JEFFHARDYBRAND sorry @MATTHARDYBRAND stinky matt. The most important part about a heel is to humiliate his rival. Winning is easy, humiliating is difficult https://t.co/wIkGpMbJ1j — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 24, 2022

FTR wanted a piece of The Gunn Club, Colten, and Austin Gunn for a long time and they will finally be competing in a tag team match, next week.

Following their interferences in the singles match between CM Punk and Dax Harwood, the two teams were booked for this match in a tag team match to settle things between themselves.

For the time being, the card for the March 30 episode of AEW Dynamite stands as follows:

* FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Gunn Club (Colten and Austin Gunn)

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

Apart from the above announcements, the card for this week’s AEW Rampage was also revealed on Dynamite where FTW Title Match should feature in the main event segment.

The ongoing rivalry between Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland (former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah Swerve Scott) will reach the limit when Starks puts the Championship on the line in a singles encounter.

Nyla Rose will be competing in a match with an unknown opponent while the up-and-rising superstar Hook might get some praises from QT Marshall for his undefeated streak since debuting in AEW. reDRagon will also be in action in a tag team match.

.@swerveconfident is prepared to take away the #FTW Championship away from @starkmanjones in his 2nd hometown this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uBC08d0xFr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

An additional singles match is also there on the card as Dustin Rhodes (WWE Legend Goldust) will face Lance Archer, possibly reigniting their bygone feud. These two had an extremely physical match in 2020 as a part of the tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion.

The March 25 episode of AEW Rampage card is given below:

* The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels & Pres10 Vance) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Nyla Rose in action

* Hook receives a certificate of accomplishment from QT Marshall

* Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

* FTW Championship Match

* Ricky Starks (c) vs. Swerve Strickland