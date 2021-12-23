AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash card, title match and more announced

Due to the battle with skin cancer, something he was recently diagnosed with, the legendary JR had to go on a hiatus.

In recent interviews, he always mentioned a comeback during the New Year. However, there is no update available on whether he will continue to lend his voice every week.

The last semi-final match in the AEW TBS Title tournament between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa will also take place at the special edition of Dynamite dubbed as the New Year’s Smash.

Ruby Soho defeated Nyla Rose, this week to advance and she will face either Cargill or Rosa in the finale. In the competitive back-and-forth semi-final match between Rose and Soho, Vickie Guerrero tried to interfere but Soho kicked off the ring apron.

Rose wanted to gain an advantage as she climbed the top rope for a flying move but she was cut off with the No Future kick by Soho who secured the clean pin-fall win.

The first match involving the reunited The Undisputed Era in AEW will also go down, next week as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish will compete against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in a six-man tag team match.

After deciding not to re-sign with the WWE, Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O’Reilly made his AEW debut during this week’s episode of Dynamite. Kyle and Bobby Fish then helped Adam Cole in defeating Orange Cassidy in the opener of the show.

The heated feud between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia will also continue as they collide in a six-man tag team match, next week. The currently announced lineup for the New Year’s Special stands as follows:

– Jim Ross returns to Commentary

– Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in the Semi-Finals of the TBS Women’s Championship tournament

– Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

– Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2.0

The rematch between “Hangman” Adam Page and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship is confirmed on Dynamite’s debut episode on TBS on January 5, 2022. This bout will have a set of judges to determine the winner if the two competitors once again have a 60-minute draw like the previous title match showdown.

This Saturday’s special Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage card was also announced as given below:

– Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship

– Hook vs. Bear Bronson

– Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen

– Layla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander