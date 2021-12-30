English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AEW Dynamite: Title match; Tournament finale set; Rampage card announced

By
Sting to compete on this weeks AEW Rampage (image courtesy Twitter)
Sting to compete on this week's AEW Rampage (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, Dec 30: AEW Dynamite will come up with a loaded first episode for 2022, marking All Elite Wrestling's premiere on the TBS Network, moving from their TNT home. The much-anticipated AEW World Championship rematch between 'Hangman’ Adam Page and Bryan Danielson was already confirmed for the upcoming episode, last week.

Then on yesterday’s New Year’s Smash, another Championship match has been added to the card. The Lucha Bros. will put their AEW Tag Team Titles on the line against Jungle Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus).



The final match lineup of the TBS Women’s Championship tournament has also been confirmed for next Wednesday night with Jade Cargill taking on Ruby Soho. The winner of this match will become the first TBS Women’s Champion in the history of AEW.

This week’s Dynamite featured the last semi-final match in the TBS Championship tournament between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill which had a surprise interference by former WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez.






The final moments of the match saw a mystery person run at ringside and assist Cargill in getting the pinfall. An infuriated Rosa went on to attack Cargill but the hooded persona returned to make the save and thereby revealed her identity.

Ruby Soho ran down to the ring and chased off Jade and Martinez to close the segment. The former Riott Squad leader of WWE defeated Nyla Rose in a hard-fought battle on last week’s Dynamite Holiday Bash edition to go on to the finals.



The Malakai Black vs. The Varsity Blondes feud will continue, next week as Black will be facing Brian Pillman Jr. in a singles match. After weeks of tormenting Julia Hart and Griff Garrison, Pillman is looking forward to seeking redemption on the former WWE NXT Champion.

That being said, the full card for the January 5 episode of AEW Dynamite stands as follows,

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match (Judges Determine Winner if Match Exceeds 60 Minutes)

'Hangman’ Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

TBS Tournament Finals (Winner Becomes Inaugural TBS Women’s Champion)

Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill (w/ Mercedes Martinez & Mark Sterling)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Lucha Bros. (c) vs. Jungle Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

In more news from AEW, a special New Year’s Eve edition of Rampage will be broadcast, this week with a TNT Championship match being the headliner. Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Ethan Page.

This marks the first title defence for Cody after winning the belt from Sammy Guevera and becoming the first-ever three-time TNT Champion in the main event of the Christmas Day edition of Rampage.



Legendary Sting will also be seen in action on this upcoming final episode of Rampage of 2021 as the card goes as follows,

TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Ethan Page

Tag Team Street Fight

Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Anna Jay & Tay Conti

Technique With Taz

Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster).
Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe aew sports
Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments