AEW Dynamite: Title match; Tournament finale set; Rampage card announced

Bengaluru, Dec 30: AEW Dynamite will come up with a loaded first episode for 2022, marking All Elite Wrestling's premiere on the TBS Network, moving from their TNT home. The much-anticipated AEW World Championship rematch between 'Hangman’ Adam Page and Bryan Danielson was already confirmed for the upcoming episode, last week.
Then
on
yesterday’s
New
Year’s
Smash,
another
Championship
match
has
been
added
to
the
card.
The
Lucha
Bros.
will
put
their
AEW
Tag
Team
Titles
on
the
line
against
Jungle
Express
(Jungle
Boy
&
Luchasaurus).
.The #AEW Tag Team Champs #LuchaBros were not pleased with the outcome of their partnership with @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus tonight, and issue a challenge!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
It’s #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/vCXF8mqJ7H
This
week’s
Dynamite
featured
the
last
semi-final
match
in
the
TBS
Championship
tournament
between
Thunder
Rosa
and
Jade
Cargill
which
had
a
surprise
interference
by
former
WWE
NXT
Superstar
Mercedes
Martinez.
Who was that??? With that interference, @Jade_cargill advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament Finals to face @realrubysoho!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xx1oAW8bcr
😱It's the legendary @RealMMartinez under that mask!!!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Do not miss a minute of the action tonight here on #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wUn6AP70nf
And @realrubysoho definitely has some thoughts on the outcome of that match. She faces @Jade_cargill in the finals of the TBS Tournament next week!#AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dfTnjaHyWD
That
being
said,
the
full
card
for
the
January
5
episode
of
AEW
Dynamite
stands
as
follows,
AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match (Judges Determine Winner if Match Exceeds 60 Minutes)
'Hangman’ Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
TBS Tournament Finals (Winner Becomes Inaugural TBS Women’s Champion)
Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill (w/ Mercedes Martinez & Mark Sterling)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Lucha Bros. (c) vs. Jungle Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
In more news from AEW, a special New Year’s Eve edition of Rampage will be broadcast, this week with a TNT Championship match being the headliner. Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Ethan Page.
This marks the first title defence for Cody after winning the belt from Sammy Guevera and becoming the first-ever three-time TNT Champion in the main event of the Christmas Day edition of Rampage.
An incredible #AEWRampage is lined up for New Years Eve this Friday Dec 31st on TNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
-TNT Championship #CodyRhodes v @OfficialEGO
-#TayConti & @annajay___ v @AllieWrestling & @thePenelopeFord Street Fight!
-@DarbyAllin v @Bowens_Official
-Technique by @OfficialTAZ w/ @730hook! pic.twitter.com/AZcXRWOWUo
