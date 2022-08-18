AEW Dynamite: World Title Unification and ROH World Title Match confirmed

After a confrontation on Dynamite, AEW has confirmed that the AEW world champion CM Punk will face Interim world champion Jon Moxley to unify the titles during next week’s episode.

As seen on the latest bygone August 17 edition of Dynamite, Punk addressed the Interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Punk said Mox has always been 2the second best to him and is the third best guy in his group (referring to his Shield days in WWE).

Punk then challenged Moxley to a match at All Out for the Undisputed AEW World Title and continue to be the second best when he beats him in Chicago. Moxley arrived at the ring and said that he has the heart and soul that Punk never had. Punk is only in AEW since he’s run out of money.

Punk then took a shot at how Moxley often keeps himself bladed with the intention of spurring blood on live TV. The two eventually got into a brawl and the challenge was left unanswered.

Afterward, AEW confirmed on social media that Punk and Moxley will now battle on next week’s episode of Dynamite to determine the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

Punk won the AEW title from Hangman Page at Double or Nothing in May but he suffered an injury, six days later and had to go into a hiatus. In his absence, the promotion crowned Mox to be the interim world champion at Forbidden Door.

AEW programme also carries forward the ROH World Title after AEW President bought the latter promotion and dissolved it with their own contents. Hence, another title defense is set for the reigning ROH World Champion, within two weeks from now.

According to the reports from PWInsider, the most recent episode of AEW Rampage saw Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli entering the arena and thereby getting a shout-out from Ricky Steamboat, who was seated in the front row.

Claudio threw an open challenge over his title and it was accepted by veteran Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust in WWE). Per the source, Dustin will now challenge for the ROH World Championship on the August 26 edition of AEW Rampage.

Interestingly, both the two top title matches from AEW will go down just a week prior to AEW All Out. So, unless, there’d be any twists in the tale, the next PPV event of the promotion won’t have any top world title match on the card.