English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AEW Full Gear 2021 full card set; PPV price and where to watch

By
AEW Full Gear 2021 (image courtesy Twitter)
AEW Full Gear 2021 (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, November 11: All Elite Wrestling will present their next special event - AEW Full Gear 2021 this weekend at the the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The PPV event will witness the top stars of the AEW promotion colliding in high-stake matchups, guaranteeing an action-packed night for professional wrestling fans. The full card of the show has been announced following this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT Network.

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida, in tag team action has been made official for AEW Full Gear: The Buy In (the kick-off pre-show) at 7:30 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Hayter is also scheduled to face Rosa in a singles competition in the near future while Shida and Rose are booked in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament.

Over on Dynamite, the team of Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Tay picked up some momentums via this win before she faces Baker for the Women’s Title at the Saturday night PPV.

Also announced during Dynamite is PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo for the main card in another tag team contest. Pac defeated Dax Harwood via submission on Dynamite.

Once the match was over, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and Cash Wheeler triple-teamed on Pac. Cody Rhodes and Lucha Brothers came out and made the save for Pac.

AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13. The full card announced for the night goes as follows:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight: Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Falls Count Anywhere: Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk

Darby Allin vs. MJF

PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

The Buy In: Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida

AEW Full Gear 2021 will stream live on the Bleacher Report, the B/R App, and connected devices like Roku, FireTV, and Xbox (from 8 PM EST/7 PM Central/5 PM PST onward on November 13).

A viewer has to pay $49.99 on Bleacher Report where a Spanish broadcast is also available. Fans will be able to comment on the matches on a real-time basis with other app users.

Satellite providers including DISH and DIRECTV with air the AEW Special while International viewers will be able to stream the show via FITE. The Indian fans can watch the show from 5 AM onwards on November 14th on the Eurosports TV channel.

Comments

MORE AEW NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - November 11 2021, 07:30 PM
Pakistan
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: aew daniel bryan wwe
Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments