AEW Full Gear 2021: Updated PPV card following Dynamite

Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) defeated Orange Cassidy on the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite to move to the finals at Full Gear. He will compete against Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) for a future title shot for the AEW World Championship.

Miro delivered a kick to Cassidy to the face and then forced him to tap out with his Game Over submission.

Danielson was on commentary for the match and he had a face-off with Miro, afterward. He looked for a handshake, but Miro wasn't interested. Originally, Jon Moxley was scheduled to compete in this semi-finale match but he entered an alcohol treatment program and thus got written off AEW TV for an indefinite timespan.

We now know it will be @ToBeMiro against The American Dragon @bryandanielson in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals at #AEWFullGear next Saturday on PPV!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QXNpgm22M6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

Over on Dynamite, Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz came out to the ring to pick their opponents for the 10-man street fight against The American Top Talent.

The Inner Circle had the power to determine who they wanted to fight at Full Gear since Ethan Page lost the TNT Championship match against Sammy Guevara on last week's Dynamite.

"The Men of the Year" Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky were the first two names from the opposition team, followed by Jake Hager's pick, Junior Dos Santos who recently made his in-ring debut on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Santana had the microphone and threw some words so that "The Pitbull" Andrei Arlovski, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion in his own right could be entered in the match. Another former UFC talent, Paige VanZant insulted Jericho and co. by saying that their pants are so tight because they "don't have the ba**s to take her on."

Despite the jab, Jericho made the final choice to compete on behalf of American Top Team who was The voice of American Top Team, Dan Lambert. So the full lineup will be Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski in a 10-man tag team street fight.

AEW Full Gear 2021 is scheduled to take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The card for the PPV stands as follows following this week's Dynamite.

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight: Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Darby Allin vs. MJF