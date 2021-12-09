AEW Revolution 2022 PPV officially announced; Rampage card set

According the announcement, the third edition of the pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 6 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

AEW is currently setting up a weekend special for their dedicated fanbase. The lineup begins with AEW Rampage on March 4 continuing with AEW FanFest on March 5. Then the pay-per-view will conclude the weekend on March 6.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. EST and limited combo offers will also be available at AEWTIX.com.

#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL at @AdditionFiArena! Join us for an #AEW Weekend Spectacular:

3/4 - #AEWRampage

3/5 - #AEWFanFest

3/6 - #AEWRevolution

Tix on sale Dec. 17 at 10 am ET & limited combo offers will be available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/FAyY29Sl7D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021

In more news, Revolution will be one of the major PPVs for AEW. Going by the tradition of the company, it will be followed by Double or Nothing in May, All Out in September, and Full Gear in November. These four are currently believed to be the four major shows of the year for the WWE’s rival brand.

The first-ever AEW Revolution pay-per-view was held on February 29 of 2020 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The headliner match witnessed Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship.

The 2021 edition of the PPV event took place on March 7 from The Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida which was AEW’s first PPV experience on a Sunday night. It was headlined by Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that a rematch between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, possibly for the AEW Women’s World Title, is being planned for AEW Revolution 2022 headliner. This would be a gimmick match and it’s already being touted to be the biggest AEW Women’s Division match in history.

Matches for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage have also been revealed during Dynamite with the main event featuring an AEW World Tag Team Championship match. Check out the updated card for the December 10 night:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) (c) vs. FTR (Dak Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford, The Bunny, & Nyla Rose

Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol

Following, Rampage, the AEW roster will move to Garland, Texas for the seasonal Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite and a few matches were announced for that episode as well.

Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, MJF vs. Dante Martin for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring has been announced for that episode while AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will serve as the main event of the night.