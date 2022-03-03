AEW Revolution 2022: Updated card including Buy-In matches

Up-and-coming star Hook will compete against QT Marshall during the Buy-In. The real-life son of Taz is currently undefeated with 5 straight victories in AEW since his debut in December 2021.

In the other match from Buy-In, Kris Statlander will be going one-on-one with Leyla Hirsch, as the beef between these two continues to develop.

“The galaxy’s greatest alien” was attacked by Hirsch after a tag team bout, a few weeks back to kick off the program which is rumoured to get settled at the upcoming AEW Specials.

The second battle royale to determine who will be added to the AEW Tag Team Title three-way match at Revolution was hosted on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks won the battle royale to get added to the pay-per-view’s tag team championship match. Matt Jackson from The Bucks lastly eliminated the returning Darius Martin of Top Flight to secure the win.

Now, The Young Bucks will be challenging the champions Jurrasic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) and reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) in a three-way tag team match for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

And a dirty low-blow by Matt Jackson on @dariusmartin612! The @youngbucks have won the Casino Tag Team Royale and are going to #AEWRevolution THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/evknzrZiCq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

AEW Revolution 2022 takes place on March 6 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The updated card for the event stands as follows:

AEW WORLD TITLE MATCH: Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE MATCH: Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker (c)

TBS TITLE MATCH: Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE AEW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES: The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage or Ethan Page (Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara)

DOG COLLAR MATCH: CM Punk vs. MJF

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

TORNADO TRIOS MATCH: Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

Buy In:

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Hook vs. QT Marshall