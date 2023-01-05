AEW Revolution 2023: Iron Man Match Announced; Update on Battle of the Belts V

Bryan squared off against Tony Nese during the latest episode of Dynamite and picked up a big win over his opponent but he still had gas left in his tank to compete in another match.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF interrupted to get involved in a war of words with Bryan. He suggested Danielson to earn the number one contender's spot by winning each of the scheduled matches till February 8, 2023.

Bryan accepted and put a stipulation of his own. He promised to run through each opponent every week till February 8 and then face MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a One-Hour Iron Man Match at Revolution to which MJF agreed.

The existing feud between Bryan and MJF began from AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming episode on December 14. On that night, MJF successfully defended his championship as well as the Dynamite Diamond Ring Ricky Starks.

After the match, MJF was confronted and chased back down the ramp and into the crowd by Bryan. An image from the scene eventually produced AEW merchandise and MJF wasn't happy with it.

MJF's insult to Bryan didn't know any bound on Dynamite as he stated the following:

"If Lance Storm & Dean Malenko were somehow able to have a child, it would still be more charismatic than you. Just because you look like a goat, it don't make you the greatest of all time."

Over the past few weeks, Bryan had to confront The Firm on behalf of MJF. Despite the distractions by The Firm members and MJF watching from a luxury box in the arena, Bryan picked up a win over Ethan Page, last week.

Now, Bryan vs. MJF is seemingly set for the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV scheduled on Sunday, March 5 from the Chase Arena in San Francisco, California. This is the only match announced for the first AEW PPV of this year.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson lays out the stipulation for the #AEW World Title match at #AEWRevolution: A ONE-HOUR IRON MAN MATCH!!!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EBiumM0oJK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

AEW will host another one-hour special event, this Saturday night in the form of the Battle of the Belts V and new matches for the show have been announced during the January 4 episode of Dynamite.

It's been announced that The Acclaimed will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred Match at Battle of the Belts V.

The confirmation around this title match came after a set of controversial events during Dynamite as Jarrett and Lethal cheated to win their scheduled match. But referee Aubrey Edwards told the original match referee to restart the match.

In addition, Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Skye Blue where she would also try to retain her undefeated streak. She won the title a year ago on the first 2022 episode of Dynamite on the TBS Network.

.@Saraya wants to make Portland her house, when #AEW debuts there with #AEWRampage LIVE & #AEW Battle Of The Belts #AEWBOTB5 on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum

🎟️ Tickets starting at (+fees) are ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/uyBF8YZMDm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2022

AEW Battle of the Belts V will air at 11 PM EST on Friday, January 6, live after Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The updated match card for the night goes as follows:

- No Holds Barred Match For AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

- All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kip Sabian

- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue