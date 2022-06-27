AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022: Three new champions crowned

Six championship matches were on the card of the latest bygone pro-wrestling pay-per-view event out of which three matches produced new title-holders.

The first title match of the night was contested for the ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Championships where FTR (c) (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defeated United Empire (c) (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Beretta) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles and win the IWGP World Tag Team Title.

Dax would have to go backstage due to a mid-match injury but he eventually came back after taping up his shoulder and connected with the Big Rig finisher on Rocky alongside Cash to get the pin-fall win.

This is the first time that Wheeler and Harwood have captured the IWGP Tag Team Titles. They have been the ROH Tag Team Champions since defeating The Briscoes on April 1 at Supercard of Honor XV.

In the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match, Pac (former WWE Superstar Adriane Neville) defeated Clark Connors, Malakai Black, and Miro to become the inaugural champion.

After downing Connors and Miro with 450-splashes, Pac locked in the Brutalizer submission on Connors for the win. To get to the finals, PAC had to defeat Buddy Matthews while Malakai Black defeated Penta Oscuro and Miro defeated Ethan Page.

Clark Connors was never supposed to be in the tournament. Still, he replaced NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii as the latter was pulled out of the match due to medically not being able to compete following a knee injury.

In the main event of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new AEW Interim World Champion. After almost passing out his opponent with the Bulldog Choke, Moxley hit his Death Rider finisher for the clean pin-fall victory.

On the June 3 episode of AEW Rampage, the newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk from AEW Double or Nothing announced that he had a foot injury. During his absence, AEW President Tony Khan decided to crown a new Interim Champion through an Interim AEW World Championship Eliminator Series.

Tanahashi had to defeat Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion while Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly on the June 8 episode of Dynamite to get to the finale. When Punk comes back, Moxley (or the then-interim champion) will face Punk in an AEW World Championship Unification Match.

The other three title match results from Forbidden Door PPV go as follows:

- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) defeated Toni Storm to retain the title

- IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the title

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (c) defeated Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada to retain the title. White got the pin-fall win Cole after hitting with the Bladerunner finisher.