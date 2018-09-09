Are Seth Rollins and The Shield doing okay following injury on WWE Raw?

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were the leaders of this attack. They formed the new faction to counter-attack The Shield and managed to feast on the carcass. It’s worthy to note that Braun Strowman is cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Hell in a Cell against Roman Reigns. They will collide in an encounter inside the demonic steel structure.

The beatdown on WWE Raw will give him mental as well as a physical advantage. Reports were out on the injury story of the three members of The Shield. Seth Rollins was the one to receive the worst at the hands of the heel superstars from WWE Raw. They sent him crashing through the Police Van off the ramp.

Seth Rollins performed the stunt quite well being a high-flying superstar. But his left hand went through the window glasses of the van smashing it into pieces. He started bleeding profusely on the spot that increased chances of a severe injury. It could be a major headache for the creative team if he remains out of action.

However, the good news is that he will be back in action in WWE Live Event. WWE Raw will conduct two house shows during the weekend. Both the shows including Monday Night Raw advertising Seth Rollins on the card which means that he is ready to go in matches. Here are the updates from wrestlingINC.com,

“WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been confirmed for weekend WWE live events in Alabama and Texas. There had been some speculation on Rollins being pulled from the ring due to a potential arm injury suffered on Monday Night RAW when he was thrown into the side of the police van. It looks like the injury wasn't that bad as he is still scheduled for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, there is no negative news on rest of The Shield members as well as they too are set to make their presence on the shows. The live event will take place at the BJCC Complex at BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama while WWE Raw roster will head to the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Thereafter, they will return to Wrestlemania 34 host-city of New Orleans for WWE Raw.