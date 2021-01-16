Big announcements for WWE Royal Rumble 2021, Raw & Smackdown

The champion didn't like the stipulation and he wanted to make it a Last Man Standing Match, instead. The main event segment of this week’s SmackDown witnessed Pearce and Reigns put their signs on the contract in the middle of the ring to make the match, official.

Moving on, Pearce swerved Reigns by declaring that he is dealing with a knee injury once the contract was already signed. Pearce then brought out a replacement for him in the form of Kevin Owens who signed the contract, right away. Owens then taunted Reigns to close the show.

Owens vs. Reigns was then officially announced for The Rumble in a Last Man Standing match. 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is scheduled on January 31 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the current updated card,

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, 22 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

As it can be seen Jey Uso and Cesaro are the latest entries to the Men’s Rumble, Randy Orton is rumoured to be taken off the contest as WWE reportedly plans a Firefly Fun House Match at the pay-per-view against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. An update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that Orton's Rumble announcement was a 'red herring' as everything is open to change.

Orton has also been confirmed to appear on this upcoming Monday's RAW where he will address the recent fireball attack by Alexa Bliss. The Fiend could return during that segment to set up the Firefly Funhouse Match at the Rumble. The demonic character has not been seen on TV since Orton defeated him in the Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC, last month.

Monday's RAW will also witness the in-ring return of Alexa Bliss who will be in non-title action against Asuka, the current RAW Women's Champion and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This would be Bliss' first match since defeating Nikki Cross on the November 23 RAW episode.

As for next week's SmackDown, the show will feature Big E defending his WWE Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews in a rematch. E retained his title over Crews a week ago. The second match between the two was announced after Crews defeated Sami Zayn, this week. The post-match angle saw Big E and Crews having a friendly confrontation at ringside.

Next week's SmackDown will also see Bayley challenging Bianca Belair in the Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course. Bayley premiered the "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show segment, with Belair as the first guest. Their verbal argument ended with Bayley challenging Belair to the obstacle course challenge that was accepted on the spot.