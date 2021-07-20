Here to be champion, build legacy - Big E reacts after historic win at WWE Money In The Bank 2021

Big E climbed above many former champions including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura and the likes of Riddle, John Morrison and Ricochet to grab the contract, which guarantees him a shot at the championship of his of choice till the next edition of the MITB PPV.

And he was absoultely delighted to finally achieve the feat as he aspires to build a legacy for himself and become a champion, while he also dedicated the victory to his New Day allies Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 results, recap and highlights

Following his historic win at Money in the Bank, we caught up with Big E to get his thoughts on becoming "Mr. MITB", on performing in front of live audience again, John Cena's return and more. Here is his reaction to some of the Qs:

Q. Walking out in front of the fans on Sunday night at Money In The Bank, can you describe that feeling?

Big E: Oh, man. I had people reach out to me and tell me "it was kind of a different you in front of crowds". I tried my best to be enthusiastic in the Thunderdome era but there is nothing like being in front of a live audience. There's this real excitement about being back, being in front of crowds.

"I'm just appreciative of that energy, of people being behind me and supporting me. It felt like it was a big moment. I think a lot of that is because of the people I was in the ring with, you know. I felt like when I looked at the eight men that were in that match, it was stacked and I think one of the most stacked line-ups you could see for Money in the Bank. It's a night that I'll remember for a very, very long time.

Q. What did you think of your fellow MITB Ladder Match competitors performances? Any highlight moments you weren't involved in?

Big E: Oh, yeah, there's so many. Ricochet is ridiculous. The dive from the ladder to the rope? I don't understand how he moves that way. Just incredible in the ring. I feel like there's so many elements of that match.

Kevin Owens is a maniac. He's not afraid to put his body through incredible painful things. Pretty much everyone had a moment, you know. We've seen Drew dive before, that's not super special, but it IS special. I don't know if people understand how large Drew McIntyre is. He is a very large man to be taking off like that.

Q. You were a clear fan favourite going on. What did that support mean to you?

Big E: It means a lot to me. That's what we do it for. The point is to get people invested, to have them in the palm of your hands, to feel like we're all on this ride together.

This collective of people who are really invested in seeing one thing happen. The outpouring of love from fans and my peers, I'm just so thankful and appreciative. The reaction has been so overwhelmingly positive. I couldn't ask for a better moment.

Q. John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank. How excited are you to see him back?

I really watched it as a fan. It can be very easy to get jaded when you've been around so long and you feel like you've seen so many things and matches, but, that was one of the loudest reactions I can remember.

That's an all-time great reaction. Seeing these two Titans line up, guys who have history, who have gone back and forth on the mic before. Roman is a guy that's not going to just step aside. Seeing Cena back and in front of Roman - I feel like for a moment, I stopped being a co-worker, I stopped being a WWE Superstar, and I just became a fan.

Q. WWE just announced a contest with TikTok to find the next great ring announcer to debut at SummerSlam - any advice for people entering?

Big E: My advice would be to give it your best, but to bring your own flare to it. Obviously you want to be professional, but you know, I think the beautiful thing is you also want to stand out.

Someone like Howard Finkel, who was so iconic and such a professional, had his own spin, his own flare and he's a one-of-a-kind. Don't be afraid to try something a little bit different, a little bit unique, to stand out.

Q. What can we expect from Big E: "Mr Money in the Bank"?

Big E: I want to be myself. I want to have fun with it. I also want it to be about purpose and determination. I'm here for a reason. I'm here to be a Champion and I'm here to solidify my legacy.

I don't just do this for myself. I do this for Kofi and Woods because I know I didn't get here without them. I hope the reaction for that cash-in when I finally do it, when I finally become Champion, I hope that's one of those all-time great pops too.

Is he planning on making any BIG decisions about cashing in his briefcase this week? Find out this Friday (July 23) on SmackDown exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels or the SONY LIV app!

Source: WWE