Big match announced for Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Bengaluru, Jan 11: After declaring his entry at WWE Royal Rumble match’s 2020 edition, last week, Roman Reigns is now booked in a separate match, as well.

As announced on SmackDown, the rivalry between Reigns and King Corbin will culminate in a match at the upcoming PPV on January 26th. For the second PPV in a row, the two superstars will battle in a singles contest.

Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown before the main event match featuring his cousins to note on his rivalry with Corbin. The 2019 King of the Ring winner soon appeared on the ramp with his caravan to go bad-mouth about The Samoan Bloodline that infuriated the former Universal Champion.

So, The Big Dog issued a challenge to King Baron Corbin for a singles match at the Rumble pay-per-view. Corbin accepted the challenge to set up the upcoming bout and also revealed that he will be in the over-the-top-rope battle royal itself.

As a result, both the competitors of this match will be the Rumble match entrants on a rare occasion in WWE history. This is not the last time though that Reigns will pull off double duties on a Rumble night. Back in 2017, he did the same after competing in the Universal title match against Kevin Owens.

Apart from Reigns and Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Otis Dojovic and Tucker Knight were also added to the 2020 Royal Rumble match from SmackDown. As noted on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar will be entering the match at the number one spot.

With that being said, here’s the updated match card for Royal Rumble PPV that takes place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the number one spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, 17 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, 27 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin