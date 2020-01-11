English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Big match announced for Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

By Raja
Big match announced for Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Bengaluru, Jan 11: After declaring his entry at WWE Royal Rumble match’s 2020 edition, last week, Roman Reigns is now booked in a separate match, as well.

As announced on SmackDown, the rivalry between Reigns and King Corbin will culminate in a match at the upcoming PPV on January 26th. For the second PPV in a row, the two superstars will battle in a singles contest.

Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown before the main event match featuring his cousins to note on his rivalry with Corbin. The 2019 King of the Ring winner soon appeared on the ramp with his caravan to go bad-mouth about The Samoan Bloodline that infuriated the former Universal Champion.

So, The Big Dog issued a challenge to King Baron Corbin for a singles match at the Rumble pay-per-view. Corbin accepted the challenge to set up the upcoming bout and also revealed that he will be in the over-the-top-rope battle royal itself.

As a result, both the competitors of this match will be the Rumble match entrants on a rare occasion in WWE history. This is not the last time though that Reigns will pull off double duties on a Rumble night. Back in 2017, he did the same after competing in the Universal title match against Kevin Owens.

Apart from Reigns and Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Otis Dojovic and Tucker Knight were also added to the 2020 Royal Rumble match from SmackDown. As noted on Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar will be entering the match at the number one spot.

With that being said, here’s the updated match card for Royal Rumble PPV that takes place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the number one spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, 17 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, 27 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

More ROMAN REIGNS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: roman reigns wwe wwe royal rumble
Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue