Big Title feud for Roman Reigns pushed back to WWE Royal Rumble 2021

As per the latest updates from Wrestling Observer Radio, two of the veteran superstars from the WWE roster will now collide in a showdown, in late January.

Reports of this feud, happening, came out earlier this month after Jey Uso ambushed Daniel Bryan once he secured his spot on the SmackDown Survivor Series Team. He was instructed by the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns so that the championship program could be initiated once the Brand vs Brand warfare at Survivor Series passes by.

So the match was automatically directed to TLC, the final PPV of WWE calendar year 2020 on December 20th. But The Observer noted that as of earlier this week, WWE was leaning toward holding off the Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan program until Royal Rumble. This is considered to be a bigger storyline that should be considered for one of the Big-Four PPV events of the year.

"Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan may be the Universal title match. As of early in the week, the decision was leaning toward that match at the Royal Rumble and something else at TLC, but at this point, there’s nothing else set up," mentioned the source.

At this point, Roman Reigns has moved on to feud with Kevin Owens after the latter name was targeted by Jey Uso on this past Friday's SmackDown episode. By the end of the physical confrontation, it was Owens who stood tall by destroying Reigns' cousin and screamed a camera to get the champion's attention.

Moving on, Kevin Owens then had a one-on-one conversation with Paul Heyman during Talking Smack.

"You know what I am, Paul?" Owens stated. "I'm not a good guy, I'm not a bad guy, I'm the guy that's going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him."

While Owens vs Reigns is likely to be made official for TLC, Daniel Bryan could be engaged in a program for the Intercontinental Championship. Bryan lost a non-title match via count-out to the champion, Sami Zayn due to Jey Uso's interferences.

Meltzer noted that despite the loss, Bryan would be built as a strong contender for the Universal Title while getting past WWE TLC. Bryan is involved in creative on SmackDown, and so he'll also have brainchild ideas to offer on how the feud could play out.