Big update on The Shield reuniting on next edition of WWE Raw

New Delhi, Oct 7: Following the No Mercy PPV, the WWE creative team has the deficiency of two marquee names from the Raw brand.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar took a time-off from WWE programming for an indefinite time. So, the officials had to come up with a backup plan to make the WWE TLC PPV a sellout event.

To ensure the selling of tickets, the Shield reuniting on Raw was preponed. As seen on this past edition of Raw, the three members of the most popular faction of the WWE shared a backstage moment while concluding the show. So, it’s quite inevitable that these three will finally be back on the same page to overcome the odds.

The most probable place to make it happen is in the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw. An episode of Miz TV is scheduled and these three are expected to show up to seek vengeance on the Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro.

Now, an interesting fact was pointed out by the social media. Next edition of Raw will take place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is the same place where The Shield made their debut back at Survivor Series in 2012.

Later, in 2014 it was in the same building that the Hounds of Justice fell apart as Seth Rollins betrayed his brothers by hitting with a steel chair. So, it will be in the same venue where we can definitely expect to have the mark-out moment when the trio finally comes out as one unit.

Their reunion is definitely to culminate a match at TLC PPV. According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus & Cesaro are confirmed as their opponents. The Miz is the third one who might get replaced by none other than Braun Strowman on October 22nd.

The monster among men has not been involved in any feud, currently. Since he assaulted Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the last couple of weeks, there is a chance of Strowman getting included in this scenario. There’s a chance of making the match a 3-on-4 handicap match, as well.