Breakfast with a wrestling legend - Sharp gets visit from WWE star Foley

Sharp has been pivotal to the Blades' promotion charge, scoring 22 goals in 32 Championship games, and celebrated one of his two efforts in the 2-2 draw with Norwich City by pulling Foley's Mr Socko sock puppet from his shorts and recreating his famous 'Mandible Claw' finishing move on team-mate George Baldock.

And Sharp met the man himself prior to United's clash with Brentford as Foley, invited to the game at Bramall Lane, showed up at the forward's home.

Sharp wrote on Twitter: "Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend."

The 33-year-old Sharp said the signed Mr Socko replica had been provided to him by an old friend from an amateur side. Perhaps Foley provided him with a spare to reprise the celebration.

Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend. pic.twitter.com/p3Z0IEhHQU — billy sharp (@billysharp10) March 12, 2019