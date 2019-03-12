English

Breakfast with a wrestling legend - Sharp gets visit from WWE star Foley

By Opta
Breakfast with a wrestling legend - Sharp gets visit from WWE star Foley

London, March 12: Two exponents of very different kinds of finishes shared breakfast on Tuesday as Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp enjoyed a visit from WWE legend Mick Foley.

Sharp has been pivotal to the Blades' promotion charge, scoring 22 goals in 32 Championship games, and celebrated one of his two efforts in the 2-2 draw with Norwich City by pulling Foley's Mr Socko sock puppet from his shorts and recreating his famous 'Mandible Claw' finishing move on team-mate George Baldock.

And Sharp met the man himself prior to United's clash with Brentford as Foley, invited to the game at Bramall Lane, showed up at the forward's home.

Sharp wrote on Twitter: "Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend."

The 33-year-old Sharp said the signed Mr Socko replica had been provided to him by an old friend from an amateur side. Perhaps Foley provided him with a spare to reprise the celebration.

    Read more about: wwe mick foley sheffield united
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
