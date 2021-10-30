Brock Lesnar fined $1 million by WWE for outrageous actions

In last week’s SmackDown, Brock Lesnar had a physical confrontation with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. This came after The Usos caused him the title match against Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

In an attempt to get payback, Lesnar had not only beaten down The Bloodline members but also attacked a WWE cameraman and other officials at ringside. This led to WWE Official Adam Pearce suspending Lesnar for an indefinite timespan. Lesnar wasn’t happy with the decision as he destroyed Pearce in the ring with a couple of F5s.

In an update to the situation, Pearce issued a statement from the WWE Headquarters during this week’s SmackDown and mentioned that Brock Lesnar will have to pay a fine of $1 million for putting his hands on the WWE officials. The indefinite suspension that was announced last week will also stay.

This is a hefty storyline suspension for Brock Lesnar who will stay away from the WWE TV, for the time being. There’s no word on when he will be brought back to the storylines, but rumours claim that he’s likely to return in early 2022 to continue the feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Lesnar signed a new deal with the WWE to make his return happen at this year’s SummerSlam in late August. The ongoing contract would carry him through early 2023, as per which he will wrestle in at least 8 matches, with the terms of the deal being open to change for further negotiations.

The Beast Incarnate has wrestled just one match since returning, the loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. It appears that this match concluded his schedule for 2021. He’s expected to come back in January for Royal Rumble. WWE could possibly let him enter the Rumble match itself in order to keep his pursuit ongoing for the Universal Championship and thereby continue the ongoing program on Smackdown.