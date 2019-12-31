Brock Lesnar’s return and huge title matches confirmed for first WWE Raw of 2020

Before ending the show with a chaotic wedding ceremony the announcers confirmed that the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make his return on the flagship show, next week. The show is set to emanate from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

There is still no confirmation on what Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be upto WWE Raw. But it’s almost evident that we will get a better idea on who his opponent will be for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It has already been reported that the beast is not scheduled to compete again until the January 26th event takes place in Houston, Texas.

It will be the first appearance of Brock Lesnar on WWE TV since Survivor Series 2019. He defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Championship and went on a hiatus as his part-time deal with the company allows him to perform only a few dates in a year. Royal Rumble 2020 is perhaps the next booked date for him to compete in a match.

Apart from the marquee attraction by the Beast Incarnate, the former United States Champion Rey Mysterio will also show up on Raw next week. He will compete in a title rematch against Andrade after dropping the belt during this past Thursday’s MSG Live Event show. This match was originally scheduled for Royal Rumble PPV. But WWE chose to add it to the first 2020 Raw’s match card, all of a sudden.

Another title match added to Monday Night Raw will be contested for the tag team belts. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) will challenge The Viking Raiders (Erik and Evar) for the titles.

OC earned their title opportunity by defeating the champs via clean pinfall, two weeks ago whereas this week Street Profits defeated the OCs to get themselves inserted into the title picture.

The current card for next week’s Raw stands as follows,

* Rey Mysterio gets his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Andrade

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defend in a Triple Threat against The Street Profits and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns with Paul Heyman