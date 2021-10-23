Brock Lesnar suspended after endangering WWE Universe on Smackdown

Obviously, this appears to be just a kayfabe perspective to keep the top superstar out of action for some time.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar with a cheap shot with the belt and some help from The Usos. Lesnar was furious about their actions and promised to beat up Reigns and Co, the moment he enters Smackdown.



The Friday night show then began at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with Roman Reigns coming to the ring with Paul Heyman. The duo waited for Lesnar to come out and he did.

The beast-mode was unleashed by Lesnar as he attacked Reigns, right away and sent him into the Steel Steps. He also went for an F5 but the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos made the save for their cousin. In turn, The Usos got brutally taken out around the ring. Plus, a cameraman and a referee were also attacked by Lesnar.

The locker room emptied at ringside as WWE Official Adam Pearce tried to stop Brock, but he tossed some of them away and posed with the Universal Title in the middle of the ring.

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Pearce then took the mic and stated that Lesnar’s actions were unacceptable and irresponsible as he endangered everyone in the WWE, including the fans. Pearce said he cannot allow that to happen on his watch and hence Lesnar was suspended indefinitely due to his actions.As Pearce got booed, Lesnar came back and man-handled Pearce in the ring and laid him out with a pair of F5s. Lesnar taunted Pearce for some time before making the exit.As reported earlier by Wrestling News, Brock Lesnar will be away from WWE TV for some time after his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. No definite timetable for his return is set, as of now, but perhaps he’d be back by Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 38.It’s likely that the five-time world champion will continue his existing feud with Roman Reigns Reigns upon return, but nothing is official at this point. A rematch between the two is heavily rumoured for Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas, Texas but plans could get changed as time progresses.