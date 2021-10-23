Brock Lesnar suspended after endangering WWE Universe on Smackdown

Bengaluru, Oct. 23: Brock Lesnar has been banned from WWE programming for an indefinite timespan after his ruthless actions on this week’s Smackdown.
Obviously, this appears to be just a kayfabe perspective to keep the top superstar out of action for some time.
At Crown Jewel 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar with a cheap shot with the belt and some help from The Usos. Lesnar was furious about their actions and promised to beat up Reigns and Co, the moment he enters Smackdown.
The Friday night show then began at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with Roman Reigns coming to the ring with Paul Heyman. The duo waited for Lesnar to come out and he did.
.@BrockLesnar is taking out anything that moves!!!#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/te7tTvRMJF— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
The beast-mode was unleashed by Lesnar as he attacked Reigns, right away and sent him into the Steel Steps. He also went for an F5 but the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos made the save for their cousin. In turn, The Usos got brutally taken out around the ring. Plus, a cameraman and a referee were also attacked by Lesnar.
The locker room emptied at ringside as WWE Official Adam Pearce tried to stop Brock, but he tossed some of them away and posed with the Universal Title in the middle of the ring.
How it started: How it went:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eSUlCLmmGy— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
.@BrockLesnar has been suspended indefinitely following a chaotic melee on #SmackDown. https://t.co/v6PfUKHGxS— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.