Brock Lesnar to face THIS surprise opponent at WWE WrestleMania 36?

As expected speculations about which superstar from the Raw roster could become stronger enough to challenge The Beast Incarnate in a marquee match at WrestleMania 36 has been on a high now.

A new name has been floating in this context after considering the bygone happening from the programme, in which a slow but steady character change is taking place to set up the future feud.

If rumours are to be believed then Drew McIntyre might be the one to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He will portray the character of a 'badass babyface' to go up against the ultimate heel on the roster in the form of The Conqueror.

As seen on the past two episodes of RAW, McIntyre squashed talents like Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins or No Way Jose and cut legit promos to hint a babyface turn. This is why McIntyre mentioned a fact where WWE never has given a singles title opportunity in his career. Moving forward, he can expect a big push on the Road to WrestleMania, as carried in a report by wwfoldschool.com,

"WrestleVotes recently reporting that WWE officials haven’t finalized plans for top matches at WrestleMania 36 yet and are discussing various ideas.

"So there is a possibility that McIntyre gets his big break this month at Royal Rumble 2020 PPV by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and he goes on to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Title at the Show of Shows."

Even last year, around this time, speculations were running rampant that the Scottish Psychopath will get an opportunity against Lesnar at the biggest event of the year. But the creative team found a backup plan with Seth Rollins who had immensely won over the crowd back then.

Later in 2019, Drew McIntyre was supposed to be involved in a program with The Undertaker during SummerSlam which was also scrapped. It was planned after these two shared a heated moment at Extreme Rules 2019.

During a recent edition of “Break It Down” on the WWE Network, McIntyre revealed that he made a special request to get a stand-off moment with The Undertaker at Extreme Rules 2019. Here's what he has stated,

“I remember a particular moment in the match I pushed for. All I cared about now wasn’t the moves. When I was younger I’d want to do, 'Can I hit you with this move? Can I hit you with this move?’ All I cared about was walking up to him and going face to face.

"When we walked up face to face and I heard the crowd start rumbling, I went, 'Okay, this is cool.’ That’s what it’s all about in WWE and it should be about all across the world. The storytelling and those visuals and making people want something.”

Extreme Rules 2019 was the last time that Drew McIntyre was involved in a significant storyline where the team of The Undertaker & Roman Reigns defeated him and Shane McMahon. We hope the former Intercontinental Champion will soon be inserted into the main event picture as he possesses all the tools to shine bright.