Charlotte Flair set for triple threat title bout at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

A Triple Threat for the WWE NXT Women's Championship has now been announced for the upcoming "Takeover: In Your House" event.

As it was expected, WWE confirmed that the champion Charlotte Flair will defend against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai at Takeover in a match that will basically have no rules. Thus theoretically the chances of retaining the belt for Flair become less. But then again she is The Queen and the busiest and hard-working woman in the industry who is yet again the favourite to win the bout, as per critics or fan voting.

Rhea Ripley won the NXT Women's Championship in late 2019 from Shayna Baszler. She was determined to present herself to a fighting champion for a longer period. Ripley was ready to defend her Championship against any opponent, anytime. Then Charlotte Flair won Royal Rumble 2020 and chose Ripley as her opponent at WrestleMania 36 to unleash the toughest match of their career.

The Australian talent tried as hard as she could to go toe-to-toe with Charlotte Flair but ultimately, she was dethroned from her title reign, and thus Flair started his second tenure as the NXT Women's Title. Meanwhile, the former champ seemed unhappy as the scene of seeing Charlotte Flair carrying the title appeared to be "physically ill' for her.

"It sickens me because I know that Championship is mine," Ripley said on WWE's The Bump Youtube channel. "I shouldn't have lost it at WrestleMania. It literally makes me feel sick that I lost to Charlotte Flair, especially after all the build-up. I beat her in the three-way and Sasha Banks at Survivor Series. I just couldn't pull my weight at WrestleMania, and it makes me sick."

After a short hiatus following WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley returned to NXT eyeing the same belt that used to be her in possession, at one point. As for Io Shirai, she won a ladder match to secure her spot in the Women’s Title picture and thus she also gets to compete in the announced triple threat bout.

WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" will take place on Sunday, June 7 from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. It will be airing, live on the WWE Network. Alongside the triple threat, the below-stated lineups could be made official for the next NXT special shows.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano with Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee with Mia Yim (c)

(Not confirmed)

Tournament Finals for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas

(Not confirmed)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest (Not confirmed)