Charlotte Flair undergoes successful surgery; update on WWE future

Talk Sport confirms that Charlotte Flair has conducted the much-talked surgery on July 25th to fix her “lingering issue.” She has been pretty open about going through this plastic surgery. She also let knew her fans that the silicone poisoning didn't occur this time around with her implants keeping her body safe.

Overall, the surgical procedure was a total success and things are going “great” for her, according to the source,

"talkSPORT can reveal that On July 25, Flair had successful surgery to fix a lingering issue – which Flair herself spoke about on Twitter a few weeks back – and we’re told it went 'great’."

I'm told Charlotte Flair had surgery on July 25 and it went great.



It's believed she has many offers for TV work outside of WWE.



“Several agents have said they’d be shocked if she wasn’t the next WWE talent to cross over,” sources say.



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/g8SiAeV3HC — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 28, 2020

This is indeed good news for the WWE Universe but it doesn’t mean her return is imminent on Raw programming despite WWE needing a top name on the side. She will be trying out her acting skills in weeks to follow putting WWE career in jeopardy, at least for now. Reports suggest that The Queen intends to follow the footsteps of The Rock, Batista, or John Cena and transition to a Movie or mainstream TV star.

This could keep Charlotte Flair away from WWE much longer than initially thought. She was supposed to be back by SummerSlam 2020 and jump right into the title picture which is obviously not on the cards, right now as the red brand received a new champion in the form of Sasha Banks, this week.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair's daughter will start working on a potential TV project. It was previously reported that this one could be some sort of a reality TV show, but later Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted that she had been in talks with a major network for a scripted TV show. It could reportedly be a major break for the ten-time women's champion.

Charlotte Flair is also said to be "mulling over a few TV roles" she has been offered. As per her previous comments in interviews, her priority would be pro-wrestling for the time being, though. But the IWC still believes that the genetically superior athlete would be the next WWE Superstar to crossover into the mainstream world.

As of now, Flair's time-off from Monday Night RAW depends on her TV work. Her original intention was to take a break from in-ring competition until the end of this year. It seems she might not show up until WWE starts the build for the 2021 Royal Rumble season.