Clash of Champions 2020: WWE confirms Triple Threat Ladder Title Match

SmackDown saw reigning Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy propose the ladder match also involving AJ Styles and Sami Zayn that was later confirmed by WWE. AJ defeated Sami in a singles matchup on the show with a roll-up, making the latter one irate and start a post-match attack.

Jeff Hardy ran down to break things up as he hammered away at both of them. He took out a ladder to hit Styles and Sami with it. Afterwards, the veteran superstar hit a Twist of Fate to Sami on the ladder. He also cut a promo on being sick and tired of hearing excuses from these two heels and wanted to put an end to their drama via this ladder match.

These three superstars have been involved in a feud for several weeks now. AJ is the former Intercontinental Champion while Zayn was the champion earlier this year before he was stripped off the belt after deciding not to work on WWE TV amid the coronavirus pandemic. They both felt entitled to a title shot, and Hardy presented a permanent solution to their problem.

WWE has also announced that the Lucha House Party will challenge the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Clash of Champions: Gold Rush pay-per-view.

The Lucha House Party consists of three superstars (Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) and there is no confirmation on which two will represent the group at Clash of Champions. Kalisto and Metalik won a non-title match against the champions on last Friday's SmackDown and thus secured the title shot.

On the other hand, this week’s SmackDown saw Cesaro defeat Metalik in singles action after Kalisto and Dorado were banned from ringside due to their constant argument during the match. Nakamura and Cesaro previously retained their tag titles against Metalik and Dorado back on the August 21 episode of SmackDown.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 will take place on September 27 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and here is the updated card,

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title: AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)