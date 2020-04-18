'Climb the Corporate Ladder' Match announced for 2020 WWE Money in the Bank

The effort continues as they have come up with some unique ideas for the next pay-per-view event scheduled on May 10th. Breaking news was given over last night's SmackDown on FOX that makes the gimmick-based event a must-watch for the fans.

It is now official that the Money In the Bank pay-per-view will host both the men's and women's Ladder Matches from the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The SmackDown commentators have announced the same stating that the performers will have to climb floors as well as ladders to get hold of the MITB briefcase.

Thus, the contest will be dubbed as first-ever "Climb The Corporate Ladder" match. These matches will begin on the bottom floor of the WWE HQ which is also known as the Titan Tower.

The participants will have to make it through the three floors in order to get hold of the Money In The Bank briefcase which will be hanging high on the roof. The one to do so will be called 2020 Money In The Bank ladder match-winner.

Both the matches from the Men and Women's division will follow the same rules which might have already been taped. As reported by PWInsider.com, WWE has filmed contents for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view from their home base of Stamford, Connecticut.

It is likely that both the main WWE building and the TV studios have been used to film Money In The Bank matches.

The first post-WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view was originally scheduled to take place on May 10 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland which was pulled off amid Coronavirus pandemic. It was then expected that the show would go to the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. But another venue change could likely be happening.

WrestleVotes reported that the Money In The Bank event would take place on May 10, from a to-be-determined location but not at the Performance Center, without any audience. WWE is said to have done some major changes in its programming schedule tapings through June. We should note that a Performance Center date for May 10 is not listed on that schedule.

As seen on SmackDown, last night, Dana Brooke and Daniel Bryan won their respective scheduled qualifying matches to make it to the respective Money In The Bank ladder matches. The present card for the pay-per-view event stands as follows:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin or Drew Gulak vs. TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA