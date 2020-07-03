Conor McGregor teases joining WWE via Instagram post?

The former MMA fighter who's now retired from UFC was featured in an Instagram story posted by The Mac Life, a website that he owns. The site deals with news about fighting nutrition, tips, and other interests. They also come up with a ton of Conor McGregor's contents.

The latest posted custom photo to The Mac Life’s Instagram story featured McGregor holding both the UFC Title and the WWE Title. It was a pretty big hint that in future he could be up for a potential run with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion but the caption for the photo was even more interesting which said,

“McGregor vs McMahon CEO Flashmatch.”

While laying down the challenge for The Boss, the page has also posted a photo continuously teasing a collaboration between the Notorious One and the WWE,

"'All of the belts' Do you think we'll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE? #themaclife #official #conormcgregor #thenotoriousmma #irishmma #ufc #ufcnews #sbgireland #mmanews #mma #mixedmartialarts #fightgame #wwe"

The post also tagged Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of Vince McMahon, and one of the co-owners of the company, as well. Previously, she obviously showed interest to bring Conor McGregor under their banner as he is such a huge name from the mainstream sport. However, it's still not known how serious both the parties are regarding a future deal.

At this point, we can consider the post related to WWE from McGregor as a random joke as he’s well-known for social media stunts. There’s reportedly no plan either to from WWE's part either to sign the three-time UFC Champion as the coronavirus pandemic already forced the WWE to go through a budget cut.

Previously, WWE Vice President of Talent Relationship, Triple H spoke with TMZ Sports about WWE still having some interest in signing the UFC fighter as he could gain mainstream attention on behalf of the company. He also mentioned how McMahon and McGregor's lineup is a match made in heaven,

"I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with the billion-dollar walk on the line, I think that's a match made in heaven." Triple H joked. "I think the nature of what we do ? even being entertainment ? it lends itself to combat sports. It lends itself to people like, Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey], as it does with Tyson Fury. It did in the past with Mike Tyson and Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what make those fights, a lot of times."