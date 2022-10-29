Crown Jewel 2022: Two new Title Matches set; Updated WWE PLE card

The tradition of WWE’s women superstars making history on the soil of Saudi Arabia will continue with Crown Jewel 2022 edition within a week from now. On the latest occasion, two female talents will compete in a stipulated environment.
As per the latest announcement from WWE, Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel. This will be the first Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia with a stipulation added to it.
The rematch was set up after the returning Nikki Cross and her unhinged behavior caused Belair a non-title pin-fall loss to Bayley during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
Thus, Bayley and Belair will continue the feud that’s been ongoing since Summerslam in August. Bayley pinned Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle alongside her Damage CTRL buddies IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to earn a match at Extreme Rules but she came up short.
Also, Bayley and Belair’s latest upcoming bout would be the third-only Last Woman Standing Match in WWE main roster history.
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled for Smackdown Women's Championship at the Evolution PLE in October 2018 in the first match of this genre while a few months later Natalya vs. Lacey Evans also went down on Raw in 2019 with the same stipulation.
BREAKING: @BiancaBelairWWE will defend the #WWERaw Women's Championship against @itsBayleyWWE at #WWECrownJewel in a Last Woman Standing Match! pic.twitter.com/rbnka5hK7R— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2022
BREAKING: @WWEUsos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Butch and @RidgeWWE at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/pgauDfGh09— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2022
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.