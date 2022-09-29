Crown Jewel 2022: WWE Hall of Famer invited by Saudi Arabia Prince

In a press conference, WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be the headliner of the evening. The latest updates suggest that a WWE Hall of Famer could also be attending the evening.

All the Saudi Arabia PLEs historically were Wrestlemania-caliber events featuring legendary professional wrestlers and the next one won't be any different. According to Xero News, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been invited to Saudi Arabia by The Prince around the show.

As per the update provided by the source, the two-time WWE Universal Champion will be in the middle-east country to attend a car show. But he's also expected to be at the WWE PLE in some capacity,

"Goldberg will be in Saudi anyways for some car show happening on the same day as Crown Jewel. The Crown Prince invited him. If he can make Crown Jewel, he will."

A year ago at the critically acclaimed 2021 edition of Crown Jewel, Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match. Earlier this year, The Myth then lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event.

That was the final match for Goldberg in his current WWE contract that reportedly doesn't have any further obligations. Many fans believed that the 55-year-old superstar would be retired from in-ring competition after losing to The Tribal Chief, but that's not the case.

Goldberg appeared on this week's WWE The Bump on YouTube to clarify that he will return to WWE to possibly go after Roman Reigns, again for choking him out at Elimination Chamber PLE,

"I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of [Roman Reigns]. I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia, but I think there are a number of superstars capable of dethroning him." (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since coming back to the WWE in 2016, Goldberg has competed in overall 12 matches out of which, seven have been championship bouts for either WWE/Universal Title. He's also competed in his first and only Royal Rumble Match in 2017 during this ongoing stint that's yet not over.