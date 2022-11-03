Crown Jewel 2022: WWE PLE on schedule despite attack warning on Saudi Arabia

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Saudi Arabia and the USA are put on high alert after Saudi intelligence indicated that Iran is expected to launch attacks on targets in the middle-east country.

Saudi officials have also predicted that Tehran could carry out the attacks as a distraction for its public. Given Crown Jewel is a large-scale international show, possible security concerns around it weren't ruled out. Rumours were out that WWE could cancel the show.

Responding to those, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer stated that WWE has always been monitoring the situation. As much as the problems from the real world can't be controlled, they can't think beyond putting up a grand event.

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE still plans on going ahead with their 4th event under the Crown Jewel chronology. All the necessary security protocols and emergency contingencies have been put in place to avoid any major issues.

"Obviously, WWE is promoting Crown Jewel in Riyadh this Saturday. In speaking to several at WWE, we are told that the show is set to still go forward and that the company already has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues. They are hopeful all will be fine."

Rather, a new title match has been announced for Crown Jewel 2022 to stack up the card with overall eight matches and a promo segment. As per WWE's confirmation, Asuka and Bliss will put the Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against DAMAGE CTRL - Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

This comes just five days after Bliss and Asuka won the tag titles during this week's episode of Raw from Kai and SKY. The leader of DAMAGE CTRL, Bayley is also set to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship on the same night.

Women's Tag Team title rematch set for WWE Crown Jewel https://t.co/g1qyVihcGd pic.twitter.com/xKp37oo7bw — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 1, 2022

The 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event takes place this Saturday, November 5 at the MrSool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The full match card for the PLE is given below:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

- Last Woman Standing Match for WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)

- Braun Strowman vs. Omos

- Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

- Bray Wyatt to appear in a segment