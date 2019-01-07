Current plan for WWE Smackdown women’s championship at Royal Rumble

Asuka is the current Smackdown women’s champion who does not have any challenger for now. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella volunteered their name to become the contender to one of the authority figures, Triple H. So he has given an opportunity to each one of them in the upcoming episode. They will collide in a triple threat contest with the winner becoming the confirmed number one contender.

Here’s the announcement from WWE’s official website,

“Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Carmella all staked their claims as to why they would be most deserving to face off against SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at Royal Rumble last week. All three Superstars will now get their chance as they’ll square off in a Triple Threat Match this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE and the winner will move on to face Asuka for the title in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 27.”

Interestingly, all three of them seem poised to enter the Royal Rumble match. We mentioned earlier that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are the favorites to win whereas Carmella already secured the #30 spot. She won the Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth to become the first superstar to cement her spot at the women’s battle royal.

So, whoever wins the triple threat match on Smackdown may have to compete in two matches on the night of Royal Rumble. She will challenge Asuka for the women’s championship and likely end up losing the match. Later on the same night, she will enter the over-the-top-rope battle royal to get a confirmed ticket to Wrestlemania.

Meanwhile, Slice Wrestling gave updates that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will eliminate each other from women’s Royal Rumble, at the same time to set up a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 35 alongside Ronda Rousey. This slightly gives the upper hand to Carmella in tomorrow night’s Smackdown. She might steal the win as the two former title-holders continue to grow the bad blood with each other.

Currently, it looks really confusing who among the three challengers become the number one contender for the Smackdown women’s championship. We may even get a multi-superstar title match at Royal Rumble. We hope to get answers to the future plan and it all depends on how the triple threat match plays out on this Tuesday night.