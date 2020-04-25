Current status update of WWE Summerslam 2020 in Boston

As per the recent reports, SummerSlam 2020 will still be going down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on August 23rd. While logically there's the least chance to see the event happening in a fan-filled venue, the host arena is proceeding forward with the date being intact in their calendar.

Balor Club Guy, a super fan of pro-wrestling who almost attends every major pro wrestling event posted a response received from the TD Garden. As seen in the below statement released by the arena, they didn’t receive any approach from WWE to cancel the show. Hence, SummerSlam could still go down from there. “As of today, we have not received any updates from WWE regarding changes to SummerSlam, so it is still scheduled as planned. Any updates regarding the event will be posted to our website here: https://www.tdgarden.com/events/detail/wwe-summerslam-2020. We also suggest checking WWE’s website and social channels for the most up-to-date information.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE, and all other sports organizations, to stop hosting shows since the mass gathering of fans is strictly prohibited these days. Shows can only be held in empty arenas. This norm might continue for a long time before fans would be allowed back inside sporting venues, again. Thus, WWE is being forced to tape most of their programs inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania 36 took place at the same venue whereas the next pay-per-view Money In The Bank will be hosted here, as well as in the roof of WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, on May 10. Extreme Rules PPV is scheduled for July 19th at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. There's no update available whether this show will be altered.

The assumption was that WWE might host SummerSlam 2020 in the biggest possible way to make up the pre-taped experience of WrestleMania 36. But with the ongoing critical situation created due to the COVID-19 outbreak, speculations are ongoing that perhaps all the remaining WWE shows of 2020 will be going down from the Performance Center. We expect to receive an official announcement on this matter, soon.