Daniel Bryan signs multi-year contract with the WWE

But, the YES Movement looked a bit low which was a concern for the fans. Some of them were aware of the fact that his WWE contract was coming to an end in the month of September. He had not signed a new deal until it has run out recentl and as he was kept out of the main event spotlight there was speculation that he was parting ways with the company.

The rumours around the same were fuelled up after Daniel Bryan came up short against names like Rusev and The Miz. First, he was excluded from the Money in the Bank ladder match. Then he lost against Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules and followed it up with another loss at WWE Summerslam.

However, we received some positive news after WWE booked him at Hell in a Cell PPV event alongside his wife Brie Bella. Furthermore, the promos also confirmed that he will compete at the Super Show Down event in October. Thereafter, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer confirmed that he signed a full-time contract with the WWE.

As per the statements from the veteran wrestling journalist on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan signed the contract a week ago. But WWE are yet to authorize the deal, hence it has not become official as yet. However, the formality tasks are over now and the former world champion will spend the next few years with the company.

Check out the comments from the source,

“Daniel Bryan just signed his new contract so they’ve agreed on terms. As of September 3, it was not official since WWE hadn’t signed it, but that’s a formality and it should be official very soon if not this week. It’s been pretty much a given now for several weeks that he wasn’t going anywhere for a number of reasons. But it was not an easy decision and he was lucky that whatever his decision was going to be, there was no wrong decision.”

Now that the contract-drama has come to an end, we are likely to see Daniel Bryan in the main event picture soon. He will face The Miz for the number one contender’s spot at Super Show Down. Chances are high that he will win that match to go back to the WWE Championship scenario after more than four years.