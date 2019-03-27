Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston WWE Title match added to Wrestlemania 35

The night started from where it ended last week as The New Day came out to address the ongoing situation. They confirmed their decision to leave the WWE brand as Mr. McMahon had punished them for the past few weeks. Daniel Bryan was out for further provocation with the trio and Mr. McMahon put the odds against the trio again. The WWE Chairman announced a tag team gauntlet match and added if Woods and Big E win then Kofi Kingston will go to Wrestlemania 35.

To the delight of the WWE Universe, Big E and Xavier Woods pulled off a stunning win by defeating five tag teams from the Smackdown locker room. Gallows-Anderson, Rusev-Shinsuke Nakamura fell short while The Bar were eliminated courtesy of a schoolboy pin. Plus, The Usos decided to forfeit the match to make way for Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

E and Woods cleverly put Rowan out of the ring earning a count-out win and thereby winning the whole Gauntlet. Vince McMahon had no other choice but to announce that Kofi Kingston will receive the shot at WWE Championship match on April 7th. The entire Smackdown locker room’s joy knew no bound to learn this as they came out to celebrate with the high-flyer to end the show.

WWE used the fan-support for Kofi Kingston as a levarage to make him a prime babyface superstar on Smackdown. He went on to become a Wrestlemania main-eventer from being just a regular tag team player and only other wrestler has achieved that feat in the history of WWE. It is none other than his opponent Daniel Bryan, who had such a rocket-paced rise back in 2014.

Wrestlemania 30 was the place that was converted into Yes-O-Mania, four years ago. This year, the 'show of shows' is being dubbed as Kofi-Mania due to the similar reason. So there were never really any doubts on the Jamaican superstar's championship shot at the biggest event.

It is the creative genius of Vince McMahon who continuously presented himself as the bonafide on-screen villain for the past few weeks. This kept generating more and more sympathy towards Kofi Kingston to solidify his spot for the WWE Championship match. Last night, McMahon finally confirmed the lineup for the match, officially via the ongoing storyline to send the fans home on a happy note.