Detailed report on WWE kicking off Ronda Rousey’s comeback angle

By Raja
Ronda Rousey (image courtesy YouTube)
Ronda Rousey (image courtesy YouTube)

Bengaluru, April 15: Ronda Rousey has not been seen in the WWE since WrestleMania 35 in 2019 where she lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a triple threat that also featured Charlotte Flair.

It seems like the extended hiatus is coming to an end pretty soon as WWE has chalked out a perfect comeback plan for The Baddest Woman on the planet as we are about to see a story named “Ronda’s Revenge” based on a monstrous villain.

In recent times, the UFC Hall of Famer has instigated the pro-wrestling fans with comments on social media claiming WWE fights are fake. From the standpoint of a bonafide MMA performer like her, it is very true and WWE's trying to use this fact while bringing one of the most mainstream attention back on their TV.

As per the reports of Slice Wrestling, Ronda Rousey is set to come back to the WWE with vengeance in mind. The plan is to portray her as a vicious heel as many WWE fans never truly accepted and supported her when she first joined the company. They viewed her as just another part-timer who steals the spotlight and opportunities from the full-timers of the female roster.

Now, she will be belittling the wrestling business which has already started when he called WWE fights are “fake” and non-comparable to UFC/MMA fighting. These are bound to draw even more heat from the 'worked’ WWE fans. The idea might be to convert Rousey into a female counterpart of Brock Lesnar who is universally hated by the WWE Universe,

“‪Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both share the same WWE roles as former UFC Champions joining WWE in the next chapter of their professional careers and facing criticism and backlash from WWE fans for coming to this business and making more money while doing less work than the regular full-time superstars who have hustled for years just for a chance to get opportunities that Brock and Ronda seemingly get handed to them on a sliver platter.”

The source added that WWE is planning Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch to be one of the main programs during the post-Wrestlemania 36 season. The wheels to reignite the feud has started in motion which is likely to produce the never-happened singles encounter between these two. The idea is to showcase a super-villain Ronda Rousey to confront Becky Lynch’s “THE MAN” super-hero.

It is said that WWE has this money-match reserved in their arsenal targeted for either SummerSlam 2020 or WrestleMania 37 in 2021. This is going to be an epic showdown after Ronda tears through the entire women’s division upon the return.

Some of the rumours hinted that Ronda Rousey might have signed a new WWE contract which is not true. She signed her first and 'only’ WWE deal in 2018 for more than 3-year on a part-time role. It goes through spring 2021 having the end-date right after WrestleMania 37 in 2021 that takes place in Los Angeles, California.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
