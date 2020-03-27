Details: WWE starts filming Wrestlemania 36 at the PC in Florida

It should be noted that matches for the 'show of shows' won't be taking place in a live format. Filming of those has already begun from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE reportedly conducted the first day of WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday (March 25) afternoon, according to @Wrestlevotes and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. It was a closed-door taping to ensure that no footages get leaked out.

Plus, WWE has reportedly taped two finishes for most of the matches so that wrestling sources can't spoil things until the event airs on WWE Network.

The primary belief was that WWE may tape Night One of WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Night Two on Thursday. But Wrestling Observer noted that they have already filmed some of the top matches, last night. The entire WWE crew has been working hard to get everything taped, and they did not want to leave out the bigger matches.

It should be noted that authorities in Orange County, Florida announced a "stay at home" mandate that comes into effect beginning Thursday night. WWE is, therefore, going through a tough schedule to have everything taped before the order begins.

They will reportedly have every TV episode taped until WrestleMania 36. There is no confirmation on whether they will tape the post-WrestleMania RAW or SmackDown as well, the rumours do suggest the same as it ensures almost two weeks of the telecast.

It’s 'advantage WWE’, at this point as no more real-time information is available around their future planning or the spoilers around the WrestleMania matches. They will also be able to edit the order of the match card for the final product because the filming of matches has been done, ahead of time.

There is no update either on the 'multiple locations' they are taping at, besides the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It is speculated that WWE NXT Arena (Full Sail Live) on the campus of Full Sail University is being used.

#WrestleMania is TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT, and this match may end up being too big for @WrestleMania.



Who ya got: #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar or @DMcIntyreWWE? pic.twitter.com/YX0ExcWEgF — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 24, 2020

In combined, 16 matches are expected to be on the WrestleMania match card if the original plan remains. There is an "upwards of 16 total matches" is likely be on the final card, with 8 matches airing on each night.

WWE currently has 12 matches official for the care with two more expected to be added on Friday's SmackDown. Two more weekly episodes will be due for the next week before the show of shows airs.

Here's the current match card set for the no-audience WrestleMania 36,

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

NXT Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Angel Garza and Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black