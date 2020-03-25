Drew McIntyre wants to become first British WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 36

Although, it won't be an extravaganza, this year, the record book will show that he would compete against Brock Lesnar in one of the main events set for the showcase of immortals.

Buildups for this matchup have been pretty good as it started at Royal Rumble 2020 when Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar from the match and thereafter won it to confirm his showdown against the WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

He's been dominating the scene ever since then putting down the champion with his pendant Claymore Kicks. Perhaps no one in recent times has controlled the beast like the Scottish Psychopath to indicate that he's just one big win away to hold the most prestigious title in sports entertainment.

En route to have a 'Claymore Party' at WrestleMania 36 in his home state of Florida, the Scottish Psychopath had a conversation with MyKhel to comment on different topics including his monumental Rumble win and being on the verge of making history by becoming the first Britain-born WWE Champion.

Here are excerpts from his comments made during the interview:

Question: Can you put into words how it would feel to become the first British WWE Champion?

Answer: No, there’s no word to describe. Personally, it could mean the world, like I said I’ve had visions of how it’d go, how the stadium looks, and thousands of fans cheering, family, friends and my wife and I got the opportunity to fight for them. But now looking at the bigger picture you know this would be trouble and not good for everybody.

Hopefully, people will get emotionally invested as myself becoming WWE Champion after nineteen years, the first British champion. Hopefully, it makes some fans feel on a different level and that’s very important to me, too.

Q: What should people expect from your match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania?

A: Raymond James Stadium, myself and Brock Lesnar, who are known as physical performers could have a physical match to remember for a long time. But now sadly we’re in the performance center, no one is physically there but there’re millions who’re watching through that lens. Realistically, it’s gonna be a lot like a bar fight in a pub.

And, Brock and I are gonna go…we’re two big men who’re not afraid of hit or being hit, you know it’s going to be the match that people would remember for physicality.

Q: What are your lasting thoughts looking back on Royal Rumble 2020?

A: It’s gonna be my forever thoughts as not only I did eliminate Brock Lesnar when he was The Beast Brock Lesnar, running rough shots over everybody and won the Royal Rumble eliminating my last year’s rival, Roman Reigns. [number one guy right now] That’s just crazy to think of the journey that I’ve been on.

Watching Wrestlemania 30, last night and seeing myself in Andre the Giant Battle Royal as an afterthought, getting thrown out, I’d want how much hard work to be put on for the past six years for the world to know to win the Royal Rumble and go to the main event of Wrestlemania for the WWE title.

Q: Why should people around the world tune-in to WrestleMania?

A: I think there’s a number of reasons to tune in to Wrestlemania. I’m very proud that we’re bringing unique original content to take everybody’s mind out in this difficult time.

We got some big matches…you know, Roman Reigns is fighting Goldberg for the Universal Title, that’s really exciting, Edge has returned after nine years for a personal rivalry with Randy Orton, you know, that’s a very big deal.

But, more importantly, Drew McIntyre is on the pinnacle of his nineteen years quest for the WWE Championship, all I have to do is to beat Brock Lesnar, and I want as many people watching and sending energy as much as possible to slay down the beast.

So, it’s gonna be a huge night, I hope everybody can cheer to that and I really hope that it gives everybody hours of entertainment over the 4th and 5th of April.

Q: What should people be watching on the WWE Network right now?

A: I would recommend Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 13, five stars in my favorite Wrestlemania matches of all-time…I’m gonna recommend Monday Night Wars, there’s a documentary specifically on Monday Night Wars.

Once you should watch the documentary on Monday Night Wars, you get inspired to start checking out old Raws and Nitros about that time and just watch the crowd, signs of the crowd and how wild they were, that was pretty fun. And the Stone Cold’s interviews are itself a gift, Broken Skull Sessions. I just watched Bret Hart and enjoyed it a lot.