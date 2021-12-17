Edge To Brock Lesnar – Top 5 WWE returns of the year 2021

Edge (June 25 - Smackdown)

WWE Universe wondered about Edge's whereabouts following Wrestlemania 37 after coming up short against Roman Reigns (in a Triple Threat also featuring Daniel Bryan). Many could have only imagined that he was patiently waiting to go right back into the championship hunt.

Just a week after making history against Rey Mysterio in the first-ever Hell in a Cell Match in Smackdown history, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Special Council Paul Heyman were carrying out a State Of the Universal Championship Address.

Heyman mentioned a list of Superstars that his Tribal Chief had put down after which Reigns was about to take over the mic when that infamous ‘you think you know me' music echoed through WWE ThunderDome.

Edge, with a frenzy look in his eyes, pounced on Reigns with a vicious spear, out of nowhere. He was about to unleash a Con-Chair-To on Reigns if it wasn't for Jimmy Uso. The Rated-R Superstar speared Uso through the barricade and screamed at the champion which was the moment when tension around the Universal Title began for the 2021 summer.

John Cena (WWE Money in the Bank 2021)

Money in the Bank 2021 was built to be a massive PPV event in the presence of a live audience after a long time. The prelude of an upcoming loaded summer was also set from this show onward via the dream Spear vs. Spear main-event and of course, the aftermath where John Cena showed up.

Seth Rollins helped Roman Reigns in retaining the Universal Championship against Hall of Famer Edge in the main event that allowed the champion to order the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

Just then, the familiar yet unheard-for-a-long-time music of John Cena started playing as the Dickies Arena in Fort Wrath, Texas came to life. Ending a hiatus of nearly 15 months, the 16-time World Champion walked out on the ramp and proved speculations of his WWE return to be true.

The Cenation Leader got right in Roman Reigns' face and defiantly delivered his "You can't see me!" hand gesture. Things didn't go physical between the two in the ring but the biggest main event of the summer in Cena vs. Reigns was set up, right there at that moment.

Becky Lynch (WWE Summerslam 2021)

With Bayley and Bianca Belair mostly in charge of Smackdown Women's division, things became stale on the blue brand for a long time. Sasha Banks went into a couple of hiatuses following Wrestlemania and around Summerslam which made things even tricky for the WWE creative team.

Then came Summerslam and entered Becky Lynch in a better than ever shape, finally giving something for the WWE Universe to cheer about the women's division. Marking an end to a one and a year's hiatus, The Man returned to a WWE ring for the first time after giving birth in December 2020.

If that wasn't enough, Becky Lynch stunned SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in an impromptu Title Match. Originally, Carmella was about to challenge Belair for the title but Becky took Mella out of the equation and then squashed The EST of the WWE with a man-Handle Slam in just 26 seconds.

Despite the criticism around the booking of this segment, Big Time Becks' return was much-needed on WWE television. Her presence was felt throughout the early phase of this year and it was only fitting to introduce her in a way that was soaked up in a thunderous round of applause from the Summerslam audience.

Brock Lesnar (WWE Summerslam 2021)

Things just tended to be settling down after an eventful Summerslam 2021 as WWE Universe Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained over legendary John Cena. After clinching a clean pin-fall win, the Head of the Table claimed his rule to the roost in the WWE.

Little did he imagine that the ‘alpha male of our species' was waiting in the back to end his one-and-a-half-year long hiatus since Wrestlemania 36. Reigns literally saw a ghost as Brock Lesnar came out with his infamous music playing in the background to blow the roof off the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paul Heyman almost fell to his knees as his longtime client marched to the ring with his eyes firmly set on the gold held by The Tribal Chief. Being The Beast Incarnate, Lesnar was more than ready to share a throwdown but Reigns wisely backed down from the ring.

A dissatisfied Lesnar then turned his attention to a fallen Cena to get some big cheers from the live audience. Bringing back memories from seven years ago, the mayor of ‘Suplex City' treated fans with some German Suplexes followed by an emphatic F-5 on Cena to declare that he is back in the game.

WWE Universe (July 16 - Smackdown)

Fans are key parts of any sporting or entertainment event but they are much more than that when it comes to professional wrestling. Their reactions are considered to be fate-deciders of superstars, storylines, and the events, themselves. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that familiar sound was missing from the WWE shows.

Starting all the way from March 2020, WWE conducted show-tapings for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and PPVs at the Performance Center and then through different ThunderDome setups with zero audiences in attendance. Virtual appearances were possible but they were no match up to the live feels.

That long boredom ended on a grand Smackdown episode on July 16 of this year as WWE returned on the road starting with a visit to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A live WWE show emanated amid a huge roar of live crowd in nearly 70 long weeks.

To amp things up, WWE Chairman greeted the fans in style with a punchline, "where the hell have you been?" Then cheers and boos echoed through the arena as WWE started things with a Six-Man Tag Team Match where Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. This was also the same show where WWE planted the seeds of a hot-and-happening 2021 summer season.