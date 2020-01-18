Falls Count Anywhere, Strap Match & more announced for WWE Royal Rumble

Plus, two interesting stipulations were given to the marquee matches set for January 26 night alongside several names that were declared to compete in the Rumble match.

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin will now be a Falls Count Anywhere match at Royal Rumble after what transpired on SmackDown. The main event on FOX, last night saw Reigns defeating Robert Roode in a Tables Match and thus earning the right to choose the stipulation for his match with Corbin at The Rumble.

Reigns said that Royal Rumble will be held in a baseball stadium, and he wishes to beat Corbin all over it. Hence, it will be a Falls Count Anywhere match where the duo can compete anywhere around the arena as the pinfall does not necessarily have to happen inside the ring.

The Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble also received a new stipulation around it as per the demand of the challenger. The Champion, The Fiend was out to deliver an attack to the returning Kane on the opening segment of SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan made the save with a Running Knee on him. The Fiend then escaped through the hole although Bryan was able to snatch some dreadlocks out of him.

Bryan was not happy about The Fiend every time getting away from hands through either darkness or holes. So he proposed a Strap Match where the two competitors’ hands will be tied with a strap until the contest gets over. His pledge was fulfilled as WWE.com made the Strap Match official for Royal Rumble.

Apart from these two huge changes in next Sunday Night’s card, two new matches from SmackDown were also confirmed. Sheamus will take on Shorty G in a singles encounter in the first match of their rivalry

Also, Lacey Evans will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown women’s title. Evans got the title shot after getting a clean pinfall win over Bayley, last night.

As for the Rumble match itself, Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are the newest addition into the mix. Check out the updated match card for the first PPV of the decade that takes place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Strap Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin Falls Count Anywhere Match

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Sheamus vs. Shorty G