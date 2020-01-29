First recruits from India Tryouts make their way to WWE Performance Center

New York, Jan 29: The newest recruits to the WWE Performance Center have just been announced. Selected from the WWE India Tryouts in March 2019, that seeing one of the highest numbers of participants apply, Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal and Laxmi Kant Rajpoot are first of the shortlisted participants to head to the US.
At 7 feet tall, 310-pound Gurvinder Singh of Jagadhri, Haryana is an experienced cricketer and actor that trained for the squared circle under another giant of the ring, The Great Khali.
Sukhwinder Grewal from Ludhiana is another titanic trainee of Khali, standing 7-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 340 lbs. The 24-year-old played basketball before setting his sights on the ring.
Twenty-five-year-old Laxmi Kant Rajpoot comes to Orlando from Banda and has athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo.