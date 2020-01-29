First recruits from India Tryouts make their way to WWE Performance Center

At 7 feet tall, 310-pound Gurvinder Singh of Jagadhri, Haryana is an experienced cricketer and actor that trained for the squared circle under another giant of the ring, The Great Khali.

Sukhwinder Grewal from Ludhiana is another titanic trainee of Khali, standing 7-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 340 lbs. The 24-year-old played basketball before setting his sights on the ring.

Twenty-five-year-old Laxmi Kant Rajpoot comes to Orlando from Banda and has athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo.