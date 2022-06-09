Forbidden Door 2022: Update on AEW and NJPW World Championship matches

The main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite featured a matchup between Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly in a stiff brawl. Mox emerged as the winner after a bulldog choke, several knee-strikes followed by his signature Death Rider brainbuster to his opponent.

Thus, he has advanced to Forbidden Door scheduled on June 26 to compete for the interim AEW World Championship against a competitor yet to be determined. NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goti will compete for the spot at the NJPW Dominion event on June 12.

PARADIGM SHIFT for the win and @JonMoxley heads right for the #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday June 26 LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gqrdwIBL7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Earlier the night on AEW Dynamite, Kyle O’Reilly overcame Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Tony Nese, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Jake Hager, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, John Silver, Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta to win a Casino Battle Royale to advance to the main event against Moxley.

During last week’s Rampage, the original AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk announced a foot injury that put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Hence, an interim AEW World Champion will be determined in his absence. Whenever Punk returns in the future, he will face the then interim AEW world champion to determine the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

As for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, top AEW Superstar Adam Hangman Page is gunning for the title. After winning a match against NJPW’s David Finlay on Dynamite, Page announced that at Forbidden Door, he wants to face the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada for the Title.

Adam Cole interrupted and mentioned that Okada might not be the World Champion on June 26 because he has a title defense set against The Bullet Club leader, Jay White, at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

Besides, Page has just lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at Double or Nothing while Cole has won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on that same night. Hence, it should be Cole to receive a title match opportunity.

Nothing was specifically announced regarding the IWGP title match at Forbidden Door 2022. But both Page and Cole remain in the race of getting a championship shot and perhaps a singles bout between them will determine a contender to the champion Okada/Jay White in the near future.