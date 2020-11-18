Former WWE Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch shares pictures revealing baby bump

As seen on her Instagram account, Lynch shared several photos from what looks like a maternity photoshoot. These are six preview photos from the shoot that had Becky Lynch flaunting her baby bumps. It also featured her fiancée, Seth Rollins in some of them while a few solo pictures were also posted of the soon-to-be mother.

Her stylist, make-up artist, and photographer were tagged in the photos those had the appropriate "Coming soon..." caption attached.

Lynch and Rollins who are expected to welcome their first baby together, are documenting the pregnancy and more contents are likely to drop in the near future. So for all rightful reasons, these two will be kept off WWE TV in the upcoming months.

Following Money In the Bank 2020 in May, Becky Lynch dropped her Raw Women's Championship to the Women’s MITB briefcase winner Asuka to go into hiatus while Ringside News exclusively reported that Seth Rollins is also set to get a time off from WWE, perhaps after Survivor Series. He wants to be by her partner's side as the delivery time approaches.

Currently, the time-off is likely to be around 4 to 6 weeks. Considering the popularity of Rollins as well as his marquee status, WWE can't afford to keep him away from TV for a longer timespan. He will be getting limited time at home to enjoy parenthood with Lynch, together. Speculations are rife that The Messiah should be back by the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January 2021.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided a better timeline of when The MAN will become The MOM. It seems the baby is arriving, early December,

“Becky Lynch is about to give birth in I think a week or two.”

Following this, Lynch is scheduled to make the quickest return to in-ring competition, probably in February as WWE is likely to put her into a WrestleMania program.

According to a report from Wrestling News, Vince McMahon is trying to book the long-awaited Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 37 that could also end up being the main event of the show.

“Vince is hoping for Becky to be back in January or February to start the one on one feud with Ronda."

Rousey who is absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 35, is training hard to make a return, perhaps after knowing that a major match is being planned for her at the Show of Shows.