Former WWE Universal Champ Finn Balor teases big plans in-store for future

One of the best technical wrestlers arrived on Monday Night Raw, thereafter. We thought WWE would use him as one of the prime face players on the roster. He lived up to the hype and became the first-ever Universal Champion on the show. But the shoulder injury right after that ruined everything for him. It happened in Summerslam 2016, but he still feels the effect of that.

The creative team of Raw has literally made Finn Balor as one of the most unused talents on the show. He never made it back to the main event picture in the last two years. Sometimes, he even plays a jobber's role for emerging talent which is disgusting to witness. We hope that tradition comes to an end really quick.

This would be so cool!!! pic.twitter.com/l7iJUTH75v — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 9, 2018

He has been teasing the same on social media lately which could rebuild him as one of the cornerstones of the company. The first picture shared by him teased a match against The Undertaker. This would be a dream match between Balor's alter ego The Demon King going up against The Deadman. This could be a huge fantasy booking by the WWE.

The picture shared by Finn Balor put his Balor Club vest to rest to rekindle the Demon King ego only to rise inside the coffin of the Undertaker as the Demon King. Balor being a fan of the Phenom did not hesitate to share it. WWE Universe would love if this scenario happens at one point. There is a chance of this match as The Phenome is back in WWE right now to compete in some more matches.

The other picture shared by Finn Balor seems much more practical in the current context. It teased the idea of merging the Balor Club with The Shield. The social media picture shows him donning the Shield in-ring gear and standing above the Hounds of Justice. This could be the indication of Finn Balor being the fourth member of the most popular faction in the WWE.

If it happens then it would help Finn Balor to rejuvenate his career to a certain point. These three are main-eventers on the Raw roster. Forming an alliance with them could take him to the top of the roster, as well. Balor has had his bitter history with The Shield in the past. But it's time to move on in his career for his own sake. This might be the only way he could get back into the Universal Championship picture.